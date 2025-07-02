About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
More Bed Rest After Stroke May Harm Memory and Cognitive Health

More Bed Rest After Stroke May Harm Memory and Cognitive Health

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 2 2025 3:07 PM

More bed rest after a stroke may affect memory and brain health. Balanced rest and activity can help with better recovery.

Highlights:
  • Longer bed rest after stroke is linked to poorer memory and brain changes
  • Sleep patterns play a key role in cognitive recovery post-stroke
  • Managing rest time may improve memory and overall brain health in stroke survivors
Rest is important for the body to heal and recover, but for stroke survivors, that may not always be the case. A recent study published in Neurology has revealed a surprising connection between extended bed rest after a mild stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) and brain function. Researchers found that individuals who spent more time in bed, either sleeping or trying to sleep, exhibited lower scores on tests assessing memory and thinking skills. Brain imaging also revealed changes that could increase the risk of dementia or subsequent strokes (1 Trusted Source
Sleep regularity index as a novel indicator of sleep disturbance in stroke survivors: a secondary data analysis

Go to source).

Understanding the Study

The study involved 422 participants from Edinburgh and Hong Kong, all of whom had experienced a mild stroke or TIA. Within one to three months post-stroke, participants underwent brain scans, completed sleep questionnaires, and took cognitive assessment tests. Researchers found that people who spent more time in bed scored lower on memory and thinking assessments. Brain imaging also showed signs of damage, including white matter hyperintensities and microbleeds, which are known to raise the risk of future strokes or dementia.


Expert Insights

Dr. Joanna M. Wardlaw, lead author of the study, highlighted the importance of these findings: "Disturbed sleep may be a marker of adverse brain health, even for people with mild strokes or TIAs." She explained that while good sleep is essential for recovery, spending too much time in bed without actual sleep might do more harm than good.


What this Means for Stroke Survivors

These results suggest that stroke recovery isn’t just about getting more rest—it’s about getting the right kind of rest. Balanced sleep, along with mental activity and daily routines, could play a vital role in protecting brain function.

Doctors and caregivers should consider monitoring sleep patterns and encouraging regular activity to support both physical and cognitive recovery.

While rest is essential after a stroke, too much time in bed may slow cognitive recovery. Finding the right balance between rest and activity could help stroke survivors heal more effectively.

Reference:
  1. Sleep regularity index as a novel indicator of sleep disturbance in stroke survivors: a secondary data analysis - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-01332-4)

Source-Medindia
