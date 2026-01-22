Mold and Allergies: How Indoor Fungus Can Turn Deadly

Mold exposure can be mild or life-threatening, especially for people with asthma or weak immunity, making moisture control and informed action essential.

Clinical Diagnosis of the Dampness and Mold Hypersensitivity Syndrome: Review of the Literature and Suggested Diagnostic Criteria

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a mold?

A: Mold is a type of fungus that grows indoors and outdoors when moisture and other conditions allow.

Q: Does mold affect everyone the same way?

A: No, some people feel nothing, while others develop mild allergies or severe reactions.

Q: What symptoms can mold cause?

A: Symptoms range from stuffy nose and itchy eyes to asthma attacks and serious infections.

Q: Who is at higher risk from mold?

A: People with asthma, children, and those with weakened immune systems face greater danger.

Q: How can mold in homes be prevented?

A: Keeping spaces dry, fixing leaks, improving ventilation, and removing existing mold reduce risk.