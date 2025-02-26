About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Mobile App That Controls Blood Pressure

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Feb 26 2025 3:05 PM

A mobile health app, AHOMKA, is transforming hypertension management in Ghana by enabling remote monitoring and reducing healthcare barriers.

Highlights:
  • AHOMKA enables remote hypertension monitoring, reducing hospital visits
  • Patients using AHOMKA saw an average drop in blood pressure from 139/87 mmHg to 126/83 mmHg
  • Future updates include AI chatbots, text message features, and expanded disease management
Hypertension is a growing public health concern in Ghana, where the ratio of patients to physicians can reach as high as 7,000 to 1. Traditional in-person healthcare alone is insufficient to manage chronic conditions like high blood pressure, especially in rural areas where medical resources are scarce (1 Trusted Source
Mobile App Tracking Blood Pressure Helps Patients

Go to source).
Recognizing these challenges, a collaboration between Tufts University’s School of Engineering and leading Ghanaian hospitals has led to the development of AHOMKA, a mobile health platform designed to improve hypertension management.


AHOMKA Platform: A Digital Breakthrough

The AHOMKA mobile app is an innovative tool that facilitates communication between patients and healthcare providers. Designed for accessibility across different socioeconomic backgrounds, the app can function without an internet connection and remains cost-effective. Patients use AHOMKA to record their blood pressure readings, which are then shared with their physicians for remote monitoring and timely intervention.

A pilot study conducted over eight weeks with high-risk patients demonstrated the app’s effectiveness. Participants saw their average blood pressure drop from 139/87 mmHg to 126/83 mmHg, indicating significant improvement in disease management. More than 70% of participants consistently used the app to track their readings, providing valuable real-time data to their doctors.


Bridging Healthcare Gaps in Ghana

According to Valencia Koomson, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Tufts University and lead researcher on the project, one of the major challenges in Ghana is the unequal distribution of doctors, with 80% concentrated in just five regions. AHOMKA addresses this by allowing remote patient monitoring, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and enabling faster, more effective hypertension management.


Beyond Blood Pressure Monitoring

The AHOMKA app goes beyond just tracking blood pressure. It educates users on the dangers of hypertension, empowers them to take ownership of their health, and encourages healthy lifestyle habits. Koomson and her team integrated features to help overcome stigma associated with hypertension, as some patients hesitate to seek medical help due to societal perceptions of weakness.

The app is designed for Android devices and is compatible with an external blood pressure cuff. Developed in collaboration with Medtronic, a global health technology company, AHOMKA ensures that patients can track their blood pressure even without an internet connection.


Positive Feedback from Patients and Healthcare Workers

Feedback from users and medical professionals has been overwhelmingly positive. Patients appreciated the convenience of remote monitoring, which eliminated the need for frequent, costly clinic visits. Doctors also noted that home-based readings were more accurate than those taken in clinical settings, where anxiety often leads to inflated numbers. One participant shared that using AHOMKA saved him a day’s wages, as he no longer needed to travel for routine check-ups.

As the pilot study expands beyond the initial 27 participants, Koomson and her team aim to enhance AHOMKA’s capabilities. Future updates include:
  • Compatibility with multiple mobile operating systems
  • Integration of a chatbot for health-related queries
  • A text messaging system for non-smartphone users
  • The ability to upload additional medical information, such as blood test results
  • Development of similar platforms for managing other conditions, including sickle-cell disease
The success of AHOMKA demonstrates the power of digital health solutions in improving patient outcomes, particularly in regions where medical resources are limited. By providing a cost-effective and user-friendly tool for managing hypertension, the project represents a significant step forward in global health innovation. With further development and wider adoption, mobile health technology like AHOMKA could revolutionize chronic disease management across Africa and beyond.

Reference:
  1. Mobile App Tracking Blood Pressure Helps Patients - (https://now.tufts.edu/2025/02/19/mobile-app-tracking-blood-pressure-helps-patients)

Source-Medindia


