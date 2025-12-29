Did You Know? What's sold as a cure behaves more like a corrosive chemical. #drugsafety #medicalmisinformation #publichealthalert #toxicology #mms #medindia

Antimicrobial properties and toxicity challenges of chlorine dioxide used in alternative medicine

A new scientific study shows that Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) harms human cells and beneficial gut bacteria at doses promoted online, raising serious safety concerns.

Miracle Cure or Toxic Myth? The Truth About MMS

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What exactly is MMS?

A: MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is sodium chlorite. When mixed with an acid, it produces chlorine dioxide, a chemical used for industrial disinfection and water treatment.

Q: Is MMS approved as a medicine?

A: No. MMS is not approved by any medical authority as a treatment for any disease.

Q: Why do some people claim MMS cures illness?

A: Claims are largely based on anecdotes and misinformation, not scientific evidence. There are no well-designed clinical trials proving benefit.

Q: What did the new study find?

A: The study showed that doses promoted online to â€œkill germsâ€ also damage human cells and destroy beneficial gut bacteria.

Q: Is there any safe dose of MMS to drink?

A: Scientists say no safe oral dose exists. The margin between â€œeffectiveâ€ and â€œtoxicâ€ is essentially zero.