medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Mindfulness Meditation can Help Obese Children Lose Weight

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 8, 2020 at 2:31 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Mindfulness meditation can fight childhood obesity
  • Practicing mindfulness through meditation or other techniques can reduce stress, appetite and body weight in kids with obesity and anxiety

Getting started with mindfulness meditation can help obese and overweight kids to lose weight instantly, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Endocrine Connections.
Mindfulness Meditation can Help Obese Children Lose Weight
Mindfulness Meditation can Help Obese Children Lose Weight

Mindfulness-based therapy may help reduce stress, appetite and body weight in children with obesity and anxiety, according to a study. They reported that obese children on a calorie-restricted diet alongside mindfulness therapy lose more weight and are less stressed and hungry, than children on a calorie-restricted diet alone. These findings suggest that mindfulness has potential to help obese children lose more weight through dieting and may reduce their risk of serious health issues, such as high blood pressure or stroke, although further research is needed to confirm this.

Show Full Article


Mounting Burden of Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity increases the risk of a number of detrimental medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, and can also be associated with stress and anxiety. Despite this common association, most treatment strategies don't address psychological factors and focus solely on diet and exercise. Previous studies suggest many eating disorders associated with obesity, such as binge eating, can be driven by elevated stress levels that make it more difficult to stick to dietary regimes.

What is Mindfulness?

Mindfulness is a psychological technique that uses meditation to increase personal awareness, and has successfully helped reduce stress associated with other diseases, such as cancer and anorexia nervosa. Therefore, combining both diet and mindfulness treatment strategies may lead to improved weight loss results in obese children, than a restricted diet alone.

Details of the Study

In this study, Dr Mardia López-Alarcón investigated the effect of mindfulness-based therapy on stress, appetite and body weight of children with obesity and anxiety. Children selected for the study completed a self-report questionnaire to measure levels of anxiety and their body mass index was recorded.

A group of 33 children were taught mindfulness skills in 2-hour guided sessions, once a week, for eight weeks, alongside a typical calorie-restricted diet. Another group of 12 children completed an eight week calorie-restricted diet only.

Findings of the Study

The combined therapy led to significantly greater reductions in weight, anxiety and in the levels of two hormones related to stress and appetite, cortisol and ghrelin. Whereas an increase in anxiety and a smaller weight reduction was observed in the group on a calorie-restricted diet alone.

"Our results suggest that restricted diets may in fact increase anxiety in obese children. However, practicing mindfulness, as well dieting, may counteract this and promote more efficient weight loss," Dr López-Alarcón comments.

These findings provide evidence that mindfulness may have potential for managing anxiety and weight in obese children on calorie-restricted diets, by reducing appetite and stress hormones. The increased levels of anxiety observed in the calorie-restricted only group, suggest that current weight loss strategies should consider psychological factors, as well as physical and lifestyle factors, in order to achieve better results.

Dr López-Alarcón recommends, "The potential counter effect anxiety may have on weight loss should be considered when children are undergoing dietary restriction. Our research supports the inclusion of mindfulness as a strategy to reduce anxiety and increase the chance of successful weight loss."

However, this preliminary data compared just 33 children on the combined therapy with 12 dieting alone. Dr López-Alarcón and her team now plan to assess the potential benefits of this technique in larger groups of children.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing exercises, and training of the mind. Yoga teachers in kids' yoga classes should take precaution to avoid falls and back pain from incorrect posture.

Mindfulness Meditation can Boost Academic Performance, Mental Health in Middle Schoolers

Practicing mindfulness meditation can enhance academic performance and mental health in middle school students, reveals a new study.

Yoga in School

yoga is a science applicable to all age groups. Inculcating the habit of yoga from very young is perhaps the ideal way to achieve balance in the mind-body-soul realm

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

The Cabbage DietZone DietMediterranean DietThe Macrobiotic DietHeight and Weight-KidsBenefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyMeditation: Just For The Mind?Seven Chakras and Our HealthChildhood ObesityHealthy Living
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Natural Compound in Cruciferous Vegetables can Fight Fatty Liver Disease

Sprained Thumb

Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive