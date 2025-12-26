Did You Know? The #MINDdiet, rich in #antioxidant-packed plant foods and unsaturated fats, proved feasible for adults with obesity, supporting its potential for long-term dietary adherence. #nutrition #obesity #medindia

Exploring the interplay between diet, obesity, mental health, and the gut microbiota: the MIND-GUT intervention study, study protocol

A structured dietary approach is being evaluated to understand its potential impact on weight, mental well-being, and gut microbiota.

MIND Diet Examined for Scalability in Obesity Management

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the MIND diet?

A: It is a brain-friendly eating plan with lots of leafy greens, berries, nuts, fish, and whole grains.

Q: Who can follow MIND diet?

A: Adults with obesity aged 25 to 50 taking part in this program.

Q: What do people eat on the MIND diet?

A: Leafy vegetables, berries, olive oil, whole grains, legumes, nuts, poultry, and fish with set calorie limits.

Q: Why check gut bacteria?

A: Because the bacteria in our gut may affect mood, stress, and overall health along with diet.