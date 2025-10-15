Mind and Body Intertwined: Depression’s Hidden Health Impact

New research reveals that distinct types of depression are linked to specific cardiometabolic diseases - diabetes or heart disease - emphasizing tailored treatment approaches.

Highlights: Melancholic depression tied to heart attack and stroke risk

Atypical depression linked to a 2.7x higher diabetes risk

Different depressive symptoms show unique biological signatures

Two Faces of Depression: Melancholic vs. Atypical

Unique Biological Signatures in Each Type

Precision Psychiatry: A New Era in Mental Health

Looking Ahead: From Awareness to Action

has long been known to affect emotional well-being, but its impact on the body may go deeper than once thought. A groundbreaking study presented at theCongress in Amsterdam has revealed that different types of depression may predispose people to distinct physical illnesses. Specifically, researchers found thatis linked to, whileincreases the risk ofOver seven years, researchers followed 5,794 adults enrolled in the, all free from cardiovascular disease or diabetes at the beginning. Participants completed a detailed questionnaire that helped scientists categorize their depressive symptoms.The study identified two key profiles of depressive symptoms. The first,, was marked by classic signs such as early morning awakening, loss of appetite, and diminished energy. The second, known as, included symptoms like fatigue, increased sleep, and heightened appetite.Interestingly, the type of depression predicted which metabolic disease participants developed later.Around 8% of the participants developed a cardiometabolic condition during follow-up. Those with atypical/energy-related depression were, whereas those with melancholic depression had a, such as heart attack or stroke.Lead researcherfromexplained that further metabolic analysis revealed distinct biological patterns in the two groups. Individuals withexhibited disruptions inlinked to cardiometabolic health, while those withdid not.“These results show that not all depressions are biologically the same,” said Dr. Milaneschi. “We need to consider how the type of depression someone has affects their physical health. This brings us closer to the idea of—where mental health treatments are tailored to an individual’s biological and emotional profile.”The findings underline the urgent need for clinicians to consider both mental and physical dimensions of depression. According toof the, who was not involved in the study, “The prevention and treatment of physical diseases in people with depression are as important as treating the depression itself.”She added that the number of people with diabetes in Europe—currently about 66 million—is projected to rise by 10% by 2050, making early prevention even more vital. Studies like this, she said, help healthcare providers design targeted interventions that protect both the mind and body.The study underscores that depression is not a single disease but a complex interplay between mind and body. The distinct links between depressive subtypes and physical illnesses provide new insights into how emotional states can affect metabolic and cardiovascular systems.By recognizing and treating each form of depression according to its biological underpinnings, physicians can help prevent secondary health complications. As Dr. Milaneschi concluded, “Treating sufferers individually—by addressing both their psychological and metabolic needs—may be the key to better overall outcomes.”This new evidence signals a paradigm shift in mental health care, where emotional well-being and physical health are viewed not as separate domains, but as deeply interconnected parts of the same human system.Source-Medindia