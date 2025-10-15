About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Mind and Body Intertwined: Depression’s Hidden Health Impact

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Oct 15 2025 3:15 PM

New research reveals that distinct types of depression are linked to specific cardiometabolic diseases - diabetes or heart disease - emphasizing tailored treatment approaches.

Highlights:
  • Melancholic depression tied to heart attack and stroke risk
  • Atypical depression linked to a 2.7x higher diabetes risk
  • Different depressive symptoms show unique biological signatures
Depression has long been known to affect emotional well-being, but its impact on the body may go deeper than once thought. A groundbreaking study presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress in Amsterdam has revealed that different types of depression may predispose people to distinct physical illnesses. Specifically, researchers found that “melancholic” depression is linked to heart disease, while “atypical” or energy-related depression increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Over seven years, researchers followed 5,794 adults enrolled in the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity (NEO) Study, all free from cardiovascular disease or diabetes at the beginning. Participants completed a detailed questionnaire that helped scientists categorize their depressive symptoms.


Two Faces of Depression: Melancholic vs. Atypical

The study identified two key profiles of depressive symptoms. The first, melancholic depression, was marked by classic signs such as early morning awakening, loss of appetite, and diminished energy. The second, known as atypical or energy-related depression, included symptoms like fatigue, increased sleep, and heightened appetite.

Interestingly, the type of depression predicted which metabolic disease participants developed later.

Around 8% of the participants developed a cardiometabolic condition during follow-up. Those with atypical/energy-related depression were 2.7 times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, whereas those with melancholic depression had a 1.5-fold higher risk of cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack or stroke.


Unique Biological Signatures in Each Type

Lead researcher Dr. Yuri Milaneschi from Amsterdam UMC explained that further metabolic analysis revealed distinct biological patterns in the two groups. Individuals with atypical depression exhibited disruptions in inflammatory and metabolic pathways linked to cardiometabolic health, while those with melancholic depression did not.

“These results show that not all depressions are biologically the same,” said Dr. Milaneschi. “We need to consider how the type of depression someone has affects their physical health. This brings us closer to the idea of precision psychiatry—where mental health treatments are tailored to an individual’s biological and emotional profile.”


Precision Psychiatry: A New Era in Mental Health

The findings underline the urgent need for clinicians to consider both mental and physical dimensions of depression. According to Dr. Chiara Fabbri of the University of Bologna, who was not involved in the study, “The prevention and treatment of physical diseases in people with depression are as important as treating the depression itself.”

She added that the number of people with diabetes in Europe—currently about 66 million—is projected to rise by 10% by 2050, making early prevention even more vital. Studies like this, she said, help healthcare providers design targeted interventions that protect both the mind and body.


Looking Ahead: From Awareness to Action

The study underscores that depression is not a single disease but a complex interplay between mind and body. The distinct links between depressive subtypes and physical illnesses provide new insights into how emotional states can affect metabolic and cardiovascular systems.

By recognizing and treating each form of depression according to its biological underpinnings, physicians can help prevent secondary health complications. As Dr. Milaneschi concluded, “Treating sufferers individually—by addressing both their psychological and metabolic needs—may be the key to better overall outcomes.”

This new evidence signals a paradigm shift in mental health care, where emotional well-being and physical health are viewed not as separate domains, but as deeply interconnected parts of the same human system.

Source-Medindia

