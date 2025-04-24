About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Microplastics Detected in Human Ovaries: A Red Flag
Advertisement

Microplastics Detected in Human Ovaries: A Red Flag

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 24 2025 2:01 PM

Microplastics have infiltrated human ovarian follicular fluid, potentially affecting female fertility.

Highlights:
  • Microplastics were detected in 78% of follicular fluid samples from IVF patients
  • Average concentration was 2191 particles/mL, with particles small enough to penetrate cells
  • Linked to oxidative stress and hormone disruption, microplastics may impact oocyte quality and fertility
Microplastics are no longer just an environmental concern—they’ve now entered the most delicate areas of the human body. A groundbreaking study from Italy has, for the first time, confirmed the presence of microplastics (MPs) in human follicular fluid—the liquid surrounding a woman’s egg before ovulation. These findings raise urgent questions about the silent but potentially devastating impact of plastic exposure on female fertility.
In 14 out of 18 women undergoing IVF, plastic particles smaller than 10 micrometers were found in their ovarian follicular fluid—with an average of 2,191 particles per milliliter.

This discovery marks a turning point in reproductive science, suggesting that the plastic pollution crisis has moved from oceans and landfills into human biology.


Microplastics Impact Human Health
Microplastics Impact Human Health
Microplastics leach toxic substances into human tissues and are present in human breast milk, blood and lung tissue.
Advertisements

How Do Microplastics Enter the Human Body?

Microplastics primarily infiltrate the body through ingestion (food and bottled water), inhalation (airborne particles), and skin contact. Recent estimates suggest that drinking water from PET bottles alone can expose individuals to between 110,000 and 370,000 particles—90% of which are nanoplastics. Once inside, these microscopic particles are capable of migrating through tissues, crossing cellular membranes, and even breaching the blood-placental barrier.


Advertisements
Microplastics - A Viral Ticking Bomb
Microplastics - A Viral Ticking Bomb
Recent researches have signified that microplastics have started acting like a harbor for viruses that can lead to outbreaks of various diseases.

Why Ovarian Health Is At Risk

Ovarian follicles are essential to reproductive success, housing developing eggs and producing hormones crucial for fertility. The presence of MPs in follicular fluid suggests that these particles are capable of penetrating deep into the reproductive system, where they may disrupt ovarian function through several mechanisms:
  • Oxidative stress, damaging DNA and mitochondria in egg cells
  • Hormonal imbalances, altering estrogen and testosterone levels
  • Immune system dysregulation, causing inflammation in ovarian tissues
Animal studies back this up. In mice, exposure to polyethylene MPs led to reduced oocyte maturation, lower fertilization rates, and poor embryo development. Even low-dose exposure resulted in increased abnormal sperm, lowered testosterone, and impaired ovarian response.

Detects Plastic Particles

Advertisements
Think Paper Cups Are Safe? Experts Warn of Microplastic Contamination
Think Paper Cups Are Safe? Experts Warn of Microplastic Contamination
Can drinking tea or coffee from paper cups be harmful? Yes! Hot beverages can release microplastics and toxic chemicals, posing serious health risks.

What Does This Mean for Human Fertility?

Although the Italian study did not find a direct correlation between MP levels and pregnancy outcomes, the link between MP exposure and hormonal shifts—particularly in follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)—is alarming. High FSH levels can indicate poor ovarian reserve, a key marker of fertility potential.

The presence of MPs could be contributing to the global fertility crisis. According to the World Health Organization, 17.5% of couples experience infertility. Meanwhile, a 2023 meta-analysis revealed a 62.3% drop in total sperm count between 1973 and 2018. With MPs now detected in both semen and follicular fluid, the reproductive system is under unprecedented pressure.


Hidden Risk in Your Tea Bag: Microplastic Pollution
Hidden Risk in Your Tea Bag: Microplastic Pollution
Polymer-based tea bags emit billions of microplastics when brewed, raising health concerns over their absorption into human cells.

The Plastic Trojan Horse: More Than Just Plastic

Worse still, MPs act like a sponge for environmental toxins—absorbing dioxins, heavy metals, phthalates, and endocrine-disrupting chemicals. When these compounds hitch a ride on plastic particles, they may produce synergistic effects that amplify toxicity in the body, increasing the risk of infertility, miscarriage, or long-term reproductive damage.

There is also growing evidence that MPs can carry microorganisms, potentially increasing the risk of infections in sensitive reproductive tissues.

What Can We Do?

While research is ongoing, and human evidence remains in early stages, experts are calling for precautionary action. That means:
  • Reducing personal exposure to single-use plastics and bottled drinks
  • Supporting green policies that limit plastic pollution
  • Advocating for further research on human reproductive health impacts
  • Encouraging fertility clinics to monitor environmental exposures in patients
The presence of microplastics in human ovarian fluid is not just a scientific discovery—it’s a wake-up call. The body’s most intimate systems are no longer shielded from the consequences of modern pollution.

Protecting future generations starts with protecting the environments within us—because even the smallest particles can leave the deepest scars.

Reference:
  1. First evidence of microplastics in human ovarian follicular fluid: An emerging threat to female fertility - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0147651325002040)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional