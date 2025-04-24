Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, April 24). Microplastics Detected in Human Ovaries: A Red Flag . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 24, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/microplastics-detected-in-human-ovaries-a-red-flag-219662-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Microplastics Detected in Human Ovaries: A Red Flag". Medindia. Apr 24, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/microplastics-detected-in-human-ovaries-a-red-flag-219662-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Microplastics Detected in Human Ovaries: A Red Flag". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/microplastics-detected-in-human-ovaries-a-red-flag-219662-1.htm. (accessed Apr 24, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Microplastics Detected in Human Ovaries: A Red Flag. Medindia, viewed Apr 24, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/microplastics-detected-in-human-ovaries-a-red-flag-219662-1.htm.