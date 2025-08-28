Metabolic Syndrome Increases Parkinson`s Disease Risk

Larger waistlines, high blood pressure, and other metabolic health issues may increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

Widespread Impact and Modifiable Nature of Metabolic Syndrome

Adjusted Analysis Shows 40 Percent Higher Risk

Genetic Susceptibility Intensifies Risk

A larger waistline, high blood pressure, and other risk factors that define metabolic syndrome are linked to a higher likelihood of developing Parkinson’s disease ().This was revealed in a study published, in, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Although the study does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, it identifies a significant association between the two conditions.Metabolic syndrome is diagnosed when a person has at least three of the following risk factors:(a type of blood fat),, often called “good” cholesterol.surpassed only by Alzheimer’s disease. Metabolic syndrome, which affects about one in four adults, is considered highly modifiable,” stated Weili Xu, Ph.D., of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. “Our results indicate that. More research is necessary to determine whether managing metabolic syndrome could help in preventing Parkinson’s disease.”The research examinedParticipants were observed over a median span of 15 years. During this period, 3,222 individuals developed Parkinson’s disease.Those without metabolic syndrome had an incidence rate of 4.87 Parkinson’s cases per 10,000 person-years, while those with the syndrome had a rate of 5.21 per 10,000 person-years. Person-years combine the number of people and the duration of their participation in the study.After considering factors like age, smoking habits, physical activity, and genetic markers linked to Parkinson’s disease, the study found thatResearchers also performed a meta-analysis incorporating all available studies on the subject. This combined analysis supported their findings, revealing that“We further observed an even higher risk of Parkinson’s disease in individuals who had,” Xu added. “This indicates that maintaining metabolic health could be especially critical for those with a genetic vulnerability to Parkinson’s disease.”One limitation of this study is that most participants were white, which may affect how the results apply to other racial or ethnic groups.In conclusion, the study highlights a strong association between metabolic syndrome and an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, particularly for individuals with a genetic predisposition.As metabolic syndrome is a modifiable condition, addressing risk factors like abdominal fat, high blood pressure, and poor cholesterol levels may offer a new approach in reducing the chances of developing Parkinson’s disease.Source-Medindia