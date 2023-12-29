Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2023, December 29). Mercury Involvement in Neurodegenerative Diseases . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 29, 2023 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/mercury-involvement-in-neurodegenerative-diseases-214616-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Mercury Involvement in Neurodegenerative Diseases". Medindia. Dec 29, 2023. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/mercury-involvement-in-neurodegenerative-diseases-214616-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Mercury Involvement in Neurodegenerative Diseases". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/mercury-involvement-in-neurodegenerative-diseases-214616-1.htm. (accessed Dec 29, 2023).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2023. Mercury Involvement in Neurodegenerative Diseases. Medindia, viewed Dec 29, 2023, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/mercury-involvement-in-neurodegenerative-diseases-214616-1.htm.