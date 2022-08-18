About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Mental Stress Linked to Sleep Issues in Older Employees
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM
Highlights:
  • Sleep is crucial for recovery and sleep disturbances can impact health, work and overall functional ability of an individual.
  • Amount of work and nonwork stress that an employee had is closely associated with sleep problems.
  • Flexible working hours for older employees could be an important target for development.

Sleep issues in older workers are associated with mental stress factors in the workplace and in personal life. Sleep and sleep quality are crucial for recovery. Disturbances in sleeping and recovery may impact health, work and overall functional ability (1 Trusted Source
Mental stress factors are associated with sleep problems among older employees

Go to source).

An understudied area, variables related to sleep among older workers, are now better understood because of the recent study from the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Turku. 2,771 Finnish municipal workers who were close to retiring were part of the study.

Sleep Disorder
Sleep Disorder
Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.
The study investigated the relationships between work-life balance, stressful life circumstances, mental and physical working conditions, and sleep issues in older employees.

Stress at Work and Home is Linked to Sleep Issues

In a different demographic research, over 70% of Finnish women and more than 50% of Finnish men aged 60 to 69 reported experiencing sleep problems in the previous month.

"In our study, we identified four different components that are associated with mental stress. These are physical workload and shift work, psychosocial workload, social and environmental nonwork adversity and life event and health-related nonwork adversity. The more an employee had work and nonwork stressors, the more problems they also had with sleep," said Professor of Psychology Marianna Virtanen of the University of Eastern Finland.
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.
Loneliness and minimal social engagement with neighbours are examples of social and environmental non-work difficulties. The adversity that is not work-related but is due to stressful life events or medical caregiving is referred to as life event- and health-related nonwork adversity.

Flexibility is a Crucial Area for Improvement

Different stressors were connected to sleep issues in different ways. While work-related stress was linked to present sleep issues, loneliness and stress associated with the living environment predicted escalating sleep issues throughout the follow-up. The quality of sleep was related with psychosocial working circumstances.

"In this study, psychosocial working conditions were described by the contents and arrangements of work, such as opportunities for influencing and working hours, as well as by competence development and fair management. Especially when there are stress factors in private life, such as severe illness or death in the family, or being an informal caregiver for someone, flexible working hours are an important target for development," said Virtanen.

References :
  1. Mental stress factors are associated with sleep problems among older employees - (https:www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/961423)


Source: Eurekalert
Hypnotherapy for Sleep Disorders
Hypnotherapy for Sleep Disorders
Hypnosis is a state of highly focused attention that is associated with heightened suggestibility and relaxation, resulting in acceptable selective thinking.

Importance of Sleep for Athletes
Importance of Sleep for Athletes
Sleep is as important as good physical training and a healthy diet to excel for an athlete. Understand the physiology of rest & its importance.
News Category
More News on:
Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Palpitations And Arrhythmias Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea 

