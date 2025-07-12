About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Mental Health Disorders, Malaria, and Heart Disease Spiked During COVID

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 12 2025 4:41 PM

COVID-19 healthcare disruptions triggered increases in mental health issues, child malaria deaths, and heart disease among older adults.

Highlights:
  • Mental health conditions in young people saw a major increase globally
  • Malaria deaths rose among children under five in Africa
  • Heart disease and stroke rates climbed among older adults due to care delays
Global illness and death from causes unrelated to COVID-19 surged during the pandemic due to disruptions in care, with marked increases in mental health disorders, malaria deaths in children, and heart-related diseases in older adults (1 Trusted Source
Global, regional, and national characteristics of the main causes of increased disease burden due to the covid-19 pandemic: time-series modelling analysis of global burden of disease study 2021

Go to source).
New cases of depressive disorder increased by 23 percent among children aged 5 to 14, while malaria deaths rose by 14 percent in children under five between 2020 and 2021.

According to findings published by The BMJ, these outcomes highlight how healthcare services were severely disrupted, limiting disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment efforts across the globe. Researchers emphasize that future emergency responses must move beyond infection control and also address widespread, long-term health impacts.


Mental Health Disorders Show Significant Surge

Using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021, the analysis modeled 174 health conditions in 2020 and 2021, covering 204 countries and territories and diverse age and gender groups. Key indicators included incidence, prevalence, death rates, and disability adjusted life years—measures reflecting both quality and quantity of life.

Mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety were among the most impacted. Age-standardized disability rates increased by 12 percent for depression and by 14 percent for anxiety, especially among females. The incidence of depressive disorders increased by 14 percent, while anxiety disorder rates rose by 15 percent.


Malaria and Heart Disease Also Heavily Affected

Malaria showed a 12 percent rise in age-standardized disability rates, reaching 98 per 100,000 people. This rise was particularly severe among children under five in African regions, where death rates climbed significantly during the pandemic.

Older adults also experienced increased heart disease and stroke. The prevalence of ischemic heart disease rose by 169 per 100,000, and stroke by 27 per 100,000 among those aged 70 and above, reflecting delayed diagnoses and limited access to care.


Healthcare Disruption and Data Limitations

The authors acknowledge that variations in data quality, potential underreporting, and delays in diagnosis during the pandemic may have influenced the findings. These challenges point to the complexity of tracking indirect health impacts during global emergencies.

Still, the analysis provides a broader picture than previous efforts and offers recommendations for building stronger, more resilient health systems that are capable of withstanding future global emergencies.


Call for Syndemic-Informed Public Health Strategies

Recommendations include reinforcing primary health care, allocating emergency funds for essential services, and expanding disease surveillance networks. Emphasis was also placed on ensuring universal health coverage, especially for marginalized populations.

A linked editorial highlights that recognizing these indirect effects can lead to smarter recovery strategies. By applying these lessons to post-pandemic planning, countries can reduce future harm and strengthen equitable healthcare systems.

These findings show the importance of addressing the wider health consequences of public health emergencies. By adopting strategies that look beyond infection control and strengthening systems that support both mental and physical health, nations can better prepare for future crises and protect vulnerable populations more effectively.

Reference:
  1. Global, regional, and national characteristics of the main causes of increased disease burden due to the covid-19 pandemic: time-series modelling analysis of global burden of disease study 2021 - (https://www.bmj.com/content/390/bmj-2024-083868)

Source-Medindia


