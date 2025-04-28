Medical Cannabis Aids in Cancer Treatment

Medical cannabis may alleviate cancer-related symptoms and potentially inhibit tumor growth.

Meta-analysis of medical cannabis outcomes and associations with cancer



What is Medical Cannabis

THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol): The psychoactive component that produces the “high.” It also helps with pain, nausea, and muscle spasms.

CBD (Cannabidiol): Non-psychoactive, known for anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and seizure-suppressing properties.

Supported by Cancer Advocacy and Data Organizations

Using AI-Based Sentiment Analysis to Interpret Cannabis Research

Conflicting Views on Cannabis’s Role in Head and Neck Cancer Risk

Tumor Shrinkage Observed in Small Trials

The largest study to date on, published inthis week, offers strong scientific backing for its effectiveness in easing cancer symptoms—and possibly evenitself ().Lead researcher Ryan Castle, who is also research director at the Whole Health Oncology Institute, said the main goal of the study was to settle long-standing debates around medical cannabis by determining where the scientific consensus truly lies. This has historically been difficult because cannabis remains classified as a Schedule I drug under federal law, significantly limiting research.“Our aim was to move past the usual back-and-forth between cherry-picked studies,” Castle explained.Medical cannabis refers to the use of theorplant—or its extracts and active compounds—for medical purposes. It's prescribed to relieve symptoms and treat certain conditions, rather than for recreational use. The two primary active compounds in medical cannabis are:Unlike recreational cannabis, medical cannabis is prescribed to alleviate symptoms associated with a variety of health conditions such as chronic pain, cancer-related nausea, appetite loss, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and anxiety disorders. It can be administered in various forms including oils, capsules, tinctures, dried flowers, and edibles, depending on the patient's needs and medical advice. As research grows, medical cannabis is increasingly recognized for its potential to improve quality of life and support symptom management in patients with complex or treatment-resistant conditions .The study was supported by Cancer Playbook, an organization that collaborates with Castle’s institute to gather and evaluate patient-reported outcomes.Despite legal obstacles limiting clinical trials on cannabis in humans, there is a vast pool of observational research and preclinical studies—including lab tests on cells and animals—that examine its potential effects on cancer. Castle’s analysis drew on over 10,000 such studies, making it ten times larger than any previous comparable review.To manage the enormous data set, Castle’s team used artificial intelligence—specifically a method called sentiment analysis, which scans texts to determine whether the tone ise regarding cannabis’s ability to treat cancer symptoms such as nausea, inflammation, appetite loss, and even its potential to kill cancer cells (apoptosis).Castle expected the study might show modest support for cannabis in cancer care—something around a 55% positive finding. Instead, the results revealed a striking“That level of agreement is rare in public health research, especially on such a polarizing issue,” Castle noted.The review strongly supported cannabis for symptom relief—such as nausea, appetite loss, and inflammation—but also highlighted its potential for directly fighting cancer cells.However, not everyone agrees. A 2024 meta-analysis published in JAMA found a significantly higher risk of head and neck cancers in people with cannabis-use disorder. But experts like Donald Abrams, a veteran oncologist from UC San Francisco, questioned those results, arguing that tobacco and alcohol—both common among cannabis users—were likely confounding factors.While Abrams supports cannabis for symptom management, he remains skeptical about its ability to treat cancer directly. “If cannabis cured cancer, I would have seen it in my 42 years of practice,” he said. Still, he acknowledges promising early lab results.Castle points to early human studies that are encouraging—like one small trial where patients receiving cannabis-based treatments alongside chemo lived longer, and another that saw tumor shrinkage with synthetic cannabidiol use. But he agrees that more robust clinical trials are needed to confirm these benefits.Ultimately, Castle hopes the study will help persuade the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to reschedule cannabis, enabling more comprehensive human research.“We’re not saying cancer treatment standards should be lowered,” Castle said. “We’re saying cannabis already meets, and often exceeds, those standards—sometimes even more so than conventional drugs.”In conclusion, the growing body of evidence suggests that medical cannabis holds promise in alleviating cancer symptoms and may even play a role in fighting the disease itself. While early studies show encouraging results, more robust clinical trials are necessary to confirm its full potential.Source-Medindia