Maternal Fat Metabolism Affects Child’s Weight

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 29, 2022 at 10:32 PM
Highlights:
  • Early in pregnancy, the mother’s blood lipid metabolites have an impact on the development of the fetal abdomen
  • At two years of age, the child’s weight and body fat are influenced by the mother’s blood lipid metabolites as well as the development of the fetal abdomen
  • One of the most urgent global public health challenges, overweight infants or childhood obesity, could be identified sooner because of the findings

Fetal abdominal growth patterns associated with maternal lipid metabolites that track newborn growth, adiposity and development into childhood are discovered as early as the 5th month of pregnancy. These fetal growth patterns show a complicated relationship between maternal and fetal nutrition in early pregnancy affects postnatal weight and adult health. They are also related to blood flow and nutrient transfer by the placenta.

In six nations (Brazil, Kenya, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom), the researchers used serial fetal ultrasound scans to track the development of over 3,500 babies throughout pregnancy. They also analyzed blood samples taken from the women early in pregnancy and from the umbilical cord at birth. They continued to monitor the infants' growth and development until they were two years old.

"This is the first comprehensive evidence, across geographic populations, of the complex interaction between maternal and fetal metabolism that regulates, early in pregnancy, unique fetal trajectories linked specifically to weight, adiposity and development during childhood. The study complements our previous work that identified fetal head growth trajectories associated with different developmental, behavioral, visual and growth outcomes at two years of age. In simple terms: the growth of babies' bodies and brain track separately and early - while still within the womb," said José Villar, Professor of Perinatal Medicine at the University of Oxford, who co-led the study.

"The study is unique for many reasons. Each pregnancy was accurately dated by ultrasound at less than 14 weeks gestation; all fetuses were scanned with the same type of ultrasound machine every five weeks, and ultrasound and pediatric specialists around the world were trained to measure fetal and child growth in a standardized manner using identical equipment. Much has been said about the importance of the first 1000 days of life in determining future health outcomes. This study provides evidence of distinct patterns of fetal abdominal growth and placental transfer and how they relate to longer-term health. The finding of an association with maternal lipid metabolism early in pregnancy also provides unique insights into how the mother's health and diet influence her child's adiposity," said Aris Papageorghiou, Professor of Fetal Medicine at the University of Oxford, who co-led the study.
Findings of Fetal Ultrasound Scans

"This landmark study has provided valuable new insights into the biological origins of childhood obesity, which is one of the most pressing public health issues facing governments around the world. The findings could contribute to the earlier identification of infants at risk of obesity. Policymakers must take notice of these findings in their efforts to prevent the oncoming epidemic of obesity with all its likely adverse social and economic consequences," said Stephen Kennedy, Professor of Reproductive Medicine at the University of Oxford, who co-led the study.

The study adds to earlier research from the same teams that identified embryonic head growth trajectories linked to developmental, behavioral, visual, and growth outcomes at two years of age. The same essential period around the fifth month of pregnancy in both experiments served as the starting point for fetal growth that was sustained until early life.

Source: Eurekalert
