Marigold Tea: A Soothing Brew for Skin, Hair, Digestion & More

Health Benefits of Marigold Tea

Promotes Digestive Health

Did you know?

Reduces Inflammation

Promotes Skin Health

Boosts Heart Health

Balances Menstrual Health

Improves Eye Health

Ways to Include Marigold Tea in Your Daily Routine

Make a Basic Cup

To a cup of boiling water, add one or two teaspoons of dried marigold flowers.

Give it ten to fifteen minutes to steep.

To add flavor, strain and serve with lemon or honey.

Apply It to Your Skin

Include It in Your Bath

Incorporate it into Smoothies

Apply It to Hair

Marigold tea is a must-try if you are sick of drinking regular milk tea and want to find some healthier alternatives. Calendula tea, sometimes referred to as marigold tea, has benefits beyond merely relieving pain; it can also support general health. This golden-hued tea has immune-stimulating, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant qualities. After a long day, marigold tea can help you unwind, boost your skin, and enhance digestion.Marigold tea can calm an upset stomach and help with digestion. Its anti-inflammatory qualities can lessen indigestion, cramping, and bloating. By encouraging the development of good bacteria in the digestive system, this tea also promotes intestinal health.Chronic inflammation can cause a variety of health problems, from heart disease to arthritis. Flavonoids and carotenoids, which are found in marigold tea, have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce skin irritation, joint discomfort, and other inflammatory diseases (1).Regularly drinking marigold tea can help you preserve the health of your skin. Acne, eczema, and other skin disorders can be alleviated by drinking this antioxidant-rich tea. It is a natural solution for keeping clear, healthy skin because it helps mend wounds and relieve sunburns. Calendula extract may affect the expression of particular proteins that promote wound healing (2).Through enhancing blood circulation and lowering oxidative stress, marigold tea can support heart health. The tea's antioxidants reduce cholesterol and stop plaque from accumulating in arteries, protecting the cardiovascular system (3).Women who suffer from irregular periods or menstrual pains may find marigold tea helpful (4). Its inherent antispasmodic qualities aid in uterine muscle relaxation, reducing discomfort and cramping. Marigold tea also helps balance hormones and lessen PMS symptoms.The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which are abundant in marigold flowers, shield the eyes from aging and blue light damage. Therefore, consuming marigold tea may help maintain your vision as you age by lowering your risk of cataracts and macular degeneration (5).Making marigold tea with dried marigold petals in hot water is the simplest method. Here's how:You may use your tea as a natural face toner after it has cooled. Just use a cotton pad to apply it to your skin to relieve inflammation and revitalize your complexion.Add some marigold flowers or a brewed tea bag to your bathwater for a pleasant and skin-soothing experience. This can encourage relaxation and lessen skin discomfort.Marigold tea can be prepared and iced before being added to your favorite smoothie if you like your drinks cold. It makes a tasty and nourishing drink when combined with berries and citrus fruits.Strengthen your hair follicles, lessen dandruff, and give your hair more shine by rinsing it with marigold tea. After shampooing, rinse your hair with water after letting the cooled marigold tea settle on it.Source-Medindia