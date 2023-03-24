March Towards Healthier Kidneys This National Kidney Month

National Kidney Month is commemorated every March. Did you know that kidney illness is frequently referred to as a 'silent disease' since it usually has no symptoms in its early stages? In reality, up to 90% of individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are unaware of their condition until it is severe.



The good news is that the sooner you discover you have kidney disease, the sooner you can take precautions to protect your kidneys from additional damage. You may be able to continue working, spending time with family and friends, staying physically active, and doing other things if you protect your kidneys.