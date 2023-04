National Kidney Month is commemorated every March. Did you know that kidney illness is frequently referred to as a 'silent disease' since it usually has no symptoms in its early stages? In reality, up to 90% of individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are unaware of their condition until it is severe. The good news is that the sooner you discover you have kidney disease , the sooner you can take precautions to protect your kidneys from additional damage. You may be able to continue working, spending time with family and friends, staying physically active, and doing other things if you protect your kidneys.

March Towards Healthier Kidneys This National Kidney Month

Take Action to Preserve Your Kidneys and Enjoy More Healthy Times

Understand Your Risk

Schedule Your Exam

To screen for kidney disease, your doctor will perform two short tests: a urine test to look for damage and a blood test to see how well your kidneys are eliminating wastes from your blood. If your kidneys show symptoms of the damage, your doctor may refer you to a

Maintain Your Kidney Health

Your doctor can collaborate with you to develop a treatment or monitoring plan that is tailored to your lifestyle, mobility, health status, and dietary requirements. Your plan may include controlling your existing risk factors for kidney disease, working with a qualified dietician to develop a meal plan, or seeking assistance to quit smoking.

History of National Kidney Month Every March, National Kidney Month raises awareness about kidney health and encourages individuals to fund kidney disease research as well as make efforts to keep their own kidneys safe and healthy.



Kidneys filter blood, create urine, and produce red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body. These critical organs also regulate blood pressure and create vitamin D, which helps keep bones strong.



Kidney failure can result in severe



Over 40 million American individuals have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Three-quarters of a million people in the United States required dialysis or a



The National Kidney Foundation recommends taking proactive measures to keep your kidneys healthy and prevent the onset of CKD. You can preserve your kidneys by controlling your blood pressure, eating healthy foods, and decreasing stress.



Reference : About Diabetic Kidney Disease - (https:www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/diabetes/overview/preventing-problems/diabetic-kidney-disease)



