March Towards Healthier Kidneys This National Kidney Month
Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM
Highlights:
  • Every March is commemorated as National Kidney Month
  • This is celebrated to bring awareness to kidney diseases and how they can impact our life
  • It is important to take care of your kidneys and get them screened regularly to catch early signs of any kidney-related disease

National Kidney Month is commemorated every March. Did you know that kidney illness is frequently referred to as a 'silent disease' since it usually has no symptoms in its early stages? In reality, up to 90% of individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are unaware of their condition until it is severe.

The good news is that the sooner you discover you have kidney disease, the sooner you can take precautions to protect your kidneys from additional damage. You may be able to continue working, spending time with family and friends, staying physically active, and doing other things if you protect your kidneys.

Finding out if your kidneys are struggling before you have symptoms gives you the opportunity to make changes to help keep your kidneys healthier for longer. Even if you have symptoms, you can take steps to slow the disease.

Take Action to Preserve Your Kidneys and Enjoy More Healthy Times

Understand Your Risk


Even if you feel healthy, if you are over the age of 60 years old or have risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease, consult with your doctor about having your kidneys examined. Your doctor can use the findings of your tests to collaborate with you on designing a renal care plan. Having a plan may lower your chance of significant health problems such as heart attack and stroke, as well as provide you with more healthy times (1 Trusted Source
About Diabetic Kidney Disease

Go to source).

Schedule Your Exam


To screen for kidney disease, your doctor will perform two short tests: a urine test to look for damage and a blood test to see how well your kidneys are eliminating wastes from your blood. If your kidneys show symptoms of the damage, your doctor may refer you to a nephrologist or urge annual or more regular testing.
Maintain Your Kidney Health


Your doctor can collaborate with you to develop a treatment or monitoring plan that is tailored to your lifestyle, mobility, health status, and dietary requirements. Your plan may include controlling your existing risk factors for kidney disease, working with a qualified dietician to develop a meal plan, or seeking assistance to quit smoking.

History of National Kidney Month

Every March, National Kidney Month raises awareness about kidney health and encourages individuals to fund kidney disease research as well as make efforts to keep their own kidneys safe and healthy.

Kidneys filter blood, create urine, and produce red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body. These critical organs also regulate blood pressure and create vitamin D, which helps keep bones strong.

Kidney failure can result in severe kidney stones and infections that, if left untreated, necessitate a transplant. Certain pre-existing illnesses, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, increase your risk of renal disease.

Over 40 million American individuals have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Three-quarters of a million people in the United States required dialysis or a kidney transplant in 2016. The only treatment options for severe renal failure are dialysis and kidney transplants, which are arduous, expensive, and not usually available. Individuals in need of new organs may not always receive them in time to live; in the United States, twelve people die each day while waiting for a kidney.

The National Kidney Foundation recommends taking proactive measures to keep your kidneys healthy and prevent the onset of CKD. You can preserve your kidneys by controlling your blood pressure, eating healthy foods, and decreasing stress.

Reference :
  1. About Diabetic Kidney Disease - (https:www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/diabetes/overview/preventing-problems/diabetic-kidney-disease)


Source: Medindia
