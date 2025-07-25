Male Birth Control Pill Passes Human Safety Test Without Side Effects

A new non-hormonal male birth control pill that blocks sperm production passed its first human safety test, paving the way for larger trials.
- Hormone-free male contraceptive pill shows no serious side effects in human trial
- The pill blocks a key protein responsible for sperm formation
- Larger clinical trials underway to evaluate daily dosage and long-term safety
Safety and pharmacokinetics of the non -hormonal male contraceptive YCT-529
Go to source). The initial study, involving 16 participants, aimed aimed to determine if the drug could reach effective levels in the body and whether it caused any serious side effects—such as changes in mood, hormone levels, inflammation, sexual function, or heart rate.
Across all tested doses, no significant side effects were found. This positive outcome opens the path for more extensive studies that will further explore both the safety and effectiveness of the pill.
Sixteen men took a hormone-free pill that paused #sperm production without affecting mood, hormones, or sexual function and none reported major side effects. #malebirthcontrol #contraceptivepill #birthcontrolpill #contraceptives #medindia’
Urgent Need for Reversible Male ContraceptivesThe results of the safety trial were published in Communications Medicine, marking a key milestone toward regulatory approval. Dr. Stephanie Page, an endocrinologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine, commented that more reversible contraceptive methods for men are urgently needed.
Currently, the only available male contraceptive methods are condoms and vasectomies. Although vasectomies can be reversed, the success of reversal procedures varies greatly in terms of achieving pregnancy afterward. If approved, this would become the first male birth control drug of its kind.
Advancing Male Reproductive Autonomy"A safe and effective male pill will provide more options to couples for birth control," said Gunda Georg from the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, where the pill was developed.
She emphasized that it could support more equitable family planning and give men greater reproductive control. Columbia University and YourChoice Therapeutics, which is leading the clinical trials, were also key collaborators in developing the medication.
Mechanism Behind the Pill’s EffectivenessThe experimental pill, named YCT-529, functions by halting sperm production through the disruption of a specific biological signal.
The pill blocks a protein called retinoic acid receptor alpha, which plays a crucial role in sperm development. Normally, this receptor is activated by a metabolite derived from vitamin A. The drug works by preventing this activation, thereby disrupting the biological process that leads to sperm creation.
To find a compound capable of this effect, researchers had to analyze the receptor’s molecular structure in detail and test various molecules to identify one that could successfully block the interaction.
Success in Preclinical and Animal TestingIn earlier tests on male mice, the drug significantly reduced sperm production, causing reversible infertility within four weeks. It was found to be 99% effective at preventing pregnancies when treated males mated with females. Upon discontinuation of the drug, the mice’s fertility returned within four to six weeks.
Similar outcomes were recorded in nonhuman primates, where sperm levels dropped drastically within two weeks of use and returned to normal 10 to 15 weeks after stopping the medication. These promising results set the foundation for testing the drug in humans.
Human Trial Shows No Major Side EffectsThe human trial involved 16 men aged between 32 and 59 who had previously undergone vasectomies. This precautionary measure ensured there would be no risk of long-term fertility impacts, said Nadja Mannowetz, co-founder and chief science officer of YourChoice Therapeutics.
Participants were divided into groups receiving either a placebo, a low dose, or a high dose of the drug. Most participants took the pill after fasting, while a few took it after eating a large meal to test whether food intake affected how the drug was absorbed by the body.
Next Steps for Drug DevelopmentThe drug reached the desired levels in the bloodstream in all scenarios. According to Mannowetz, the final approved dosage will likely be close to the highest tested dose of 180 milligrams. Both the animal and human trial data suggest that the pill will probably need to be taken daily, though larger studies will confirm this.
Although the small trial showed no concerning side effects, upcoming trials will include larger participant groups and continue monitoring for potential impacts. "The positive results from this first clinical trial laid the groundwork for a second trial, where men receive YCT-529 for 28 days and 90 days, to study safety and changes in sperm parameters," the researchers noted. This follow-up trial is currently in progress and includes men who have had vasectomies or decided not to father children.
To sum up, the early success of the experimental male birth control pill marks a significant advancement in reproductive health. With no major side effects observed and adequate drug levels achieved, this hormone-free contraceptive is poised for larger trials focused on safety and effectiveness. If future results hold up, it could offer men a reliable, reversible alternative to current limited contraceptive options.
Reference:
- Safety and pharmacokinetics of the non-hormonal male contraceptive YCT-529 - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-025-01004-4)
Source-Medindia