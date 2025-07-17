Make Bread Protein-Packed and Antioxidant-Rich With Sunflower Seed Flour

Sunflower seed flour turns bread into a protein-rich, antioxidant-packed powerhouse- while cutting food waste and environmental impact.

Highlights: Sunflower seed flour significantly increases bread’s protein, fiber, and antioxidant levels

It’s an eco-friendly byproduct that supports circular economy goals

Adding sunflower flour extract (SFE) helps preserve the bread’s soft texture

The protein-rich flour in your next healthy loaf might come from sunflower oil leftovers- proof that bread and sustainability can rise together!

The increased desire for healthier alternatives over typical wheat products has accelerated the quest for novel functional additives. In this context, partially defatted sunflower seed flour (SF), a byproduct of industrial sunflower oil production, appears to be a promising choice for adding proteins, fiber, and antioxidants to breads (1)."Our aim was to optimize the reuse of sunflower seed flour considering its high protein and chlorogenic acid content," explains scientist Leonardo Mendes de Souza Mesquita, now at the Institute of Biosciences of the University of São Paulo (IB-USP), Brazil. He is the first author of a related work that appeared in the journalTo examine the potential of sunflower seed flour (SF) as a partial alternative for wheat flour (WF), the researchers created bread with varying quantities of SF, ranging from 10% to 60%. They characterized all of the formulations based on the dough's chemical composition and rheological parameters (which define how the material deforms and flows when subjected to external forces), as well as the physical properties of the finished goods."Sunflower seed flour has been proven to contain a very high proportion of protein, ranging from 40% to 66%, as well as dietary fiber, iron, calcium, and high levels of chlorogenic acid, a phenolic substance having antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hypoglycemic properties. Reusing this byproduct increases the nutritional content of bread while reducing the environmental impact of the sunflower oil business. Furthermore, sunflower seed flour is a very inexpensive raw material that the oil business sells to prevent throwing it away," argues Mesquita.The findings revealed that adding SF considerably enhanced the bread's protein and fiber content. For example, the formulation with 60% SF included 27.16% protein, more than double the quantity found in traditional bread (8.27%). Similarly, the antioxidant content increased. Trolox, a water-soluble homologue of vitamin E, serves as a reference standard in antioxidant assays. The acquired value was significantly higher than that of bread produced with 100% WF."The findings support the potential of sunflower seed flour to produce health benefits by lowering oxidative stress. Breads with SF or SFE can help regulate starch and fat digestion, as evidenced by their substantial inhibitory effect against (92.81%) and pancreatic lipase (25.6%), according to Mesquita.The researcher reported an essential fact: industrial sunflower seed oil extraction is done by pressing rather than using chemicals. This assures that the resulting flour, a byproduct of the process, is free of pollutants other than those associated with agricultural sunflower production.Despite its benefits, replacing a considerable part of wheat flour with sunflower seed flour altered some of the bread's sensory properties. Starting at 20% SF, there was a decrease in specific volume, an increase in crust and crumb stiffness, and a shift in alveolar structure, resulting in denser breads with a less soft texture."However, adding the aqueous extract (SFE) preserved the structure and texture of the breads, keeping them similar to those of typical wheat bread. This suggests that adding SFE is an efficient technique for increasing the nutritional benefits of sunflower seed flour while limiting its negative sensory impacts," claims Mesquita.The researcher notes that the aqueous extract is made by dissolving SF in water and filtering it without using any other physical or chemical processes. He wonders whether SFE can completely replace SF or be blended with it in varying proportions, which the baking sector can research to determine the best recipe.The study is part of a larger attempt to recycle industrial byproducts. "Converting garbage into products is a critical method for fostering a circular economy and decreasing resource waste. In addition to being a low-cost raw material, partially defatted sunflower seed flour benefits both human health and the environment. It thus addresses the three pillars of the circular economy: economic, social, and environmental," explains Mesquita.The circular economy proposes replacing the traditional production and consumption model, which is based on the "extract, produce, discard" logic, with a system that aims to keep resources in use for as long as possible, extract the greatest value from them while in use, and regenerate them at the end of each cycle. Mesquita's research is ideally aligned with this concept: an underutilized industrial byproduct is turned into a functional ingredient for nutritional bread, encouraging sustainable innovation and waste reduction.Source-Medindia