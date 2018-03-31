Magnetic Pulse a Day Keeps The Migraines Away

Spring TMS which stands for Spring transcranial magnetic stimulation or sTMS can help treat acute migraine attacks.

This device showed positive results when participants self administered four pulses two times a day. It even reduced the frequency of headache days by about three days per month.

sTMS device is safe, noninvasive and easy to use when comes to acute migraine attacks which are usually very severe. Spring transcranial magnetic stimulation or sTMS prove to be a success in treating patients who have acute migraine attacks. Pulses through this device can be self-administered in the morning or at night as instructed. Spring transcranial magnetic stimulation or sTMS prove to be a success in treating patients who have acute migraine attacks. Pulses through this device can be self-administered in the morning or at night as instructed.

The findings of this study are published in Cephalalgia journal. A



'sTMS is an easy-to-use, noninvasive stimulation device that can be used by the patients themselves as to prevent migraine attacks when needed.' This device has shown a lot of positive results. During the eNeura SpringTMS Post-Market Observational U.S. Study of Migraine study(ESPOUSE) instructed the participants to self-administer four pulses with the device in the morning and four pulses at night over three months to prevent and treat migraine attacks as they needed.



"Our study demonstrated that the four pulses emitted from this device twice daily reduce the frequency of headache days by about three days per month, and 46 percent of patients had at least 50 percent or fewer migraine attacks per month on the treatment protocol. This data is clinically significant. Based on the current study and prior studies in acute migraine attack treatment, sTMS not only helps to stop a migraine attack, but it also helps prevent them." says Amaal Starling, a neurologist, who is the first author of the study.



"For certain patients, treatment options for migraines, such as oral medications, are not effective, well-tolerated or preferred," Dr. Starling adds. "The sTMS may be a great option for these patients and allow doctors to better meet their unique needs."



While there is still no cure, the new study challenges to show that sTMS does work and prevents migraine attacks.



This study was carried out by a few researchers at Mayo Clinic and other major academic headache centers across the U.S. By this they were able to examine the effectiveness of using a single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation device.



The FDA has approved the sTMS device for treating acute migraine attacks with aura, but it still has to be approved for migraine prevention.



Reference

Amaal J Starling, Stewart J Tepper, Michael J Marmura, Ejaz A Shamim, Matthew S Robbins, Nada Hindiyeh, Andrew C Charles, Peter J Goadsby, Richard B Lipton, Stephen D Silberstein, Amy A Gelfand, Richard P Chiacchierini, David W Dodick. A multicenter, prospective, single arm, open label, observational study of sTMS for migraine prevention (ESPOUSE Study). Cephalalgia, 2018; 033310241876252 DOI: 10.1177/0333102418762525



