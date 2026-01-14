Mace and Nutmeg: Are They Safe to Use Every Day?

Mace and nutmeg offer gentle wellness benefits when used wisely, but too much can quietly do harm

Did You Know? Even common kitchen spices like nutmeg can turn risky when the dose crosses the safe line #ayurvedalifestyle #foodasmedicine #medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much nutmeg is safe to consume daily?

A: Nutmeg is safe when used in small culinary amounts, but consuming about two teaspoons (5 grams) or more can cause symptoms of toxicity.

Q: What are the health benefits of mace for digestion?

A: Mace may support the digestive system by easing gas, bloating, and occasional stomach discomfort.

Q: Can nutmeg help improve sleep quality?

A: Nutmeg has calming properties that may support relaxation and sleep when used in small amounts.

Q: What are the side effects of excessive nutmeg use?

A: Too much nutmeg can cause nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, and confusion due to its active compounds.

Q: Is mace safe to consume every day?

A: Mace is generally safe in amounts found in food, but higher doses lack reliable safety data and should be avoided.