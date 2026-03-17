LPG Shortage And Indoor Air Pollution: Are Homes Becoming Health Risks Again?

A cooking gas shortage could push households back to smoky fuels, increasing serious health risks.

Air pollution from household solid fuel combustion in India: an overview of exposure and health related information to inform health research priorities

Estimated health effects from domestic use of gaseous fuels for cooking and heating in high-income, middle-income, and low-income countries: a systematic review and meta-analyses

LPG as a Clean Cooking Fuel: Adoption, Use, and Impact in Rural India

Personal exposures to fine particulate matter and carbon monoxide in relation to cooking activities in rural Malawi

Indoor Air Pollution, Related Human Diseases, and Recent Trends in the Control and Improvement of Indoor Air Quality

Air pollution exposure during pregnancy and low birth weight and macrosomia: the role of gestational diabetes mellitus

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is LPG considered a clean cooking fuel?

A: LPG burns with minimal smoke and produces fewer harmful pollutants compared to traditional fuels.

Q: What are the health risks of cooking smoke?

A: Cooking smoke can cause respiratory problems, eye irritation, and long-term lung disease.

Q: Who is most affected by indoor air pollution?

A: Women, children, and older adults are more vulnerable due to prolonged exposure.

Q: Can ventilation reduce smoke exposure?

A: Proper ventilation can help reduce indoor pollution, but may not eliminate all risks.

Q: Why are clean fuels important for public health?

A: Clean fuels reduce harmful emissions and lower the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.