Low-cost Prosthetic Foot That Allows an Able-Bodied Gait

Low-cost prosthetic foot that mimics natural walking has been developed.

It can be tailored according to the individual's need like size and body weight.

It produces lower-leg motions like those of an able-bodied person's lower leg as they walk.

A simple, low-cost, passive prosthetic foot that they can tailor to an individual has been developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers. Given a user's body weight and size, the researchers can tune the shape and stiffness of the prosthetic foot, such that the user's walk is similar to an able-bodied gait. They estimate that the foot, if manufactured on a wide scale, could cost an order of magnitude less than existing products.