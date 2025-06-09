Longer Reproductive Years May Slow Brain Aging in Women

A study finds that women with longer reproductive years may age slower mentally, thanks to estradiol.
- Women with longer reproductive spans may experience slower brain aging
- The protective effect is linked to higher lifetime exposure to estradiol
- Researchers call for more diverse studies to guide menopause health strategies
A Case for estradiol: younger brains in women with earlier menarche and later menopause
Go to source). The research team, led by Associate Professor Eileen Luders from the University of Auckland, analyzed brain scans from over 1,000 postmenopausal women. They found that women who had an earlier first period, later menopause, or simply more reproductive years had healthier-looking brains in older age.
These findings support the idea that a longer reproductive span may help protect the brain, possibly due to the effect of a hormone called estradiol.
Why Reproductive Span MattersDuring the reproductive years, which span from a woman’s first period to menopause, the body produces high levels of estradiol, a powerful form of estrogen. This hormone not only regulates fertility but also plays an important role in brain health.
Researchers believe estradiol supports the brain by strengthening the connections between brain cells, reducing inflammation, and protecting brain cells from stress and aging. So, the longer the body naturally produces this hormone, the greater the benefits to the brain may be.
This could explain why women with more reproductive years appear to have slower brain aging.
Encouraging Findings, But With LimitsThe study, published in GigaScience, used brain scans from the UK Biobank, a large health database. The researchers compared reproductive history with signs of brain aging, looking for patterns across over 1,000 women.
Lead researcher Associate Professor Eileen Lueders explains that while the results are promising, the differences in brain aging were small, and hormone levels were not directly measured in the participants.
Other factors like lifestyle, genetics, and health status also influence how our brains age. And it’s important to note that the data primarily came from healthy, white, and socioeconomically advantaged individuals, a limitation that researchers aim to address in future work.
Implications for Hormone TherapyThe findings raise an important question: Could hormone therapy before or during menopause help protect brain function?
While the study doesn’t answer that directly, it adds fuel to ongoing conversations about the role of estrogen in women’s long-term neurological health. Experts like Lueders and her international co-authors advocate for more targeted, diverse research and careful clinical decisions before drawing conclusions.
A Step Toward Personalized Brain Care for WomenAlicja Nowacka, a PhD student in women’s brain health (who was not part of the study), says, “This kind of research brings clarity to a field that’s often filled with conflicting advice. It helps women make informed choices about their health.”
While the science is still evolving, this study highlights how a woman’s reproductive years could tell more than just her fertility story; they might shape how her brain ages, too.
