Long Storage of Donor Milk Raises Risks for Preemies

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 3 2025 4:04 PM

Each additional day of donor milk storage raises the odds of severe gut disease in preterm babies, with the highest risk in infants under 750 grams.

Highlights:
  • Prolonged donor milk storage linked to higher gut risks in preterm babies
  • Each extra day of storage raised the odds of NEC or intestinal perforation by 3.6%
  • Babies under 750 grams were the most vulnerable to long-stored milk
A study published in the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition has raised urgent concerns about the safety of prolonged storage of donor human milk (DHM) for fragile preterm infants. Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina investigated whether storing frozen milk for longer periods might affect high-risk babies who depend on it for survival (1 Trusted Source
Donor human milk storage and gastrointestinal morbidities in preterm infants: A case-control study

Go to source).

Donor Human Milk Storage And Risk Of Necrotizing Enterocolitis

The study examined 262 preterm infants who received donor milk. Of these, 36 babies developed serious gastrointestinal conditions: 28 with necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and 8 with spontaneous intestinal perforation (SIP). Donor milk fed to these infants had been stored for an average of 258.6 days, compared with 244.5 days in those who remained healthy. Crucially, the analysis showed that every extra day of storage increased the risk of NEC or SIP by 3.6%, even after adjusting for factors like birth weight and maternal health. The highest risk was seen in infants born under 750 grams, particularly when the donor milk was stored beyond nine months.


Why Storage Duration Matters In Donor Milk

Donor milk is a lifeline when a mother’s own milk is unavailable. It provides essential nutrients and protective elements that even the formula cannot fully replace. However, prolonged freezing may reduce bioactive components such as lactoferrin and antioxidants, which play a vital role in protecting a preterm baby’s developing gut. The study suggests that when these components decline over time, babies may become more vulnerable to severe intestinal diseases.


Necrotizing Enterocolitis And Spontaneous Intestinal Perforation

What Is Necrotizing Enterocolitis?


NEC is a dangerous inflammatory disease of the intestine that can rapidly progress to tissue death. It often requires emergency surgery and may lead to lifelong complications.

What Is Spontaneous Intestinal Perforation?


Unlike NEC, SIP is a sudden tear in the intestine without widespread inflammation. Though different in cause, both conditions can be life-threatening and are most often seen in very low birth weight infants.


Current Milk Bank Storage Guidelines

In the United States, nonprofit milk banks generally allow frozen donor milk to be stored for up to 12 months, a standard also supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, this new evidence raises questions about whether such prolonged storage is safe for the tiniest babies. Interestingly, several countries already use stricter guidelines. For example, Japan limits donor milk storage to 6-8 months, while many European banks cap it at 6 months.

What This Means For Parents And Care Teams

The findings highlight a potential need to rethink milk storage policies, especially for infants at the highest risk. Parents may want to ask about storage practices in their hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. At the same time, clinicians and policymakers may need to consider whether shorter storage limits could improve outcomes for the most fragile babies. The study does not suggest avoiding donor milk altogether but rather using it earlier in storage life whenever possible.

Importance Of Donor Human Milk Storage Duration In Preterm Infant Care

Donor milk remains an invaluable resource, but this research shows that the duration it sits in storage can make a significant difference for preterm infants. For babies weighing less than 750 grams, the stakes appear even higher. As science evolves, this study highlights the importance of tailoring practices to protect the most vulnerable lives.

Every drop of milk given to a premature infant carries hope. By advocating for safer feeding practices, we can give fragile newborns a stronger start in life and help protect families from avoidable heartbreak.

Source-Medindia


