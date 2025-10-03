Each additional day of donor milk storage raises the odds of severe gut disease in preterm babies, with the highest risk in infants under 750 grams.

preterm infants

A study published in thehas raised urgent concerns about the safety of prolonged storage of donor human milk (DHM) for fragile. Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina investigated whether storing frozen milk for longer periods might affect high-risk babies who depend on it for survival ().The study examined 262 preterm infants who received donor milk. Of these, 36 babies developed serious gastrointestinal conditions: 28 withand 8 with. Donor milk fed to these infants had been stored for an average of, compared within those who remained healthy. Crucially, the analysis showed that, even after adjusting for factors like birth weight and maternal health. The highest risk was seen in infants born under, particularly when the donor milk was stored beyond nine months.Donor milk is a lifeline when a mother’s own milk is unavailable. It provides essential nutrients and protective elements that even the formula cannot fully replace. However, prolonged freezing may reduce bioactive components such as lactoferrin and, which play a vital role in protecting a preterm baby’s developing gut. The study suggests that when these components decline over time, babies may become more vulnerable to severe intestinal diseases.NEC is a dangerous inflammatory disease of the intestine that can rapidly progress to tissue death. It often requires emergency surgery and may lead to lifelong complications.Unlike NEC, SIP is a sudden tear in the intestine without widespread inflammation. Though different in cause, both conditions can be life-threatening and are most often seen inIn the United States, nonprofitgenerally allow frozen donor milk to be stored for up to, a standard also supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, this new evidence raises questions about whether such prolonged storage is safe for the tiniest babies. Interestingly, several countries already use stricter guidelines. For example, Japan limits donor milk storage to 6-8 months, while many European banks cap it at 6 months.The findings highlight a potential need to rethinkpolicies, especially for infants at the highest risk. Parents may want toin their hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. At the same time, clinicians and policymakers may need to consider whether shorter storage limits could improve outcomes for the most fragile babies. The study does not suggest avoiding donor milk altogether but rather using itwhenever possible.Donor milk remains an invaluable resource, but this research shows that the duration it sits in storage can make a significant difference for preterm infants. For babies weighing less than 750 grams, the stakes appear even higher. As science evolves, this study highlights the importance of tailoring practices to protect the most vulnerable lives.Reference:Source-Medindia