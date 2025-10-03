Long Storage of Donor Milk Raises Risks for Preemies

Each additional day of donor milk storage raises the odds of severe gut disease in preterm babies, with the highest risk in infants under 750 grams.
- Prolonged donor milk storage linked to higher gut risks in preterm babies
- Each extra day of storage raised the odds of NEC or intestinal perforation by 3.6%
- Babies under 750 grams were the most vulnerable to long-stored milk
Donor human milk storage and gastrointestinal morbidities in preterm infants: A case-control study
Go to source).
Donor milk stored too long may raise gut disease risks in preemies #infanthealth #donormilk #medindia’
Donor Human Milk Storage And Risk Of Necrotizing EnterocolitisThe study examined 262 preterm infants who received donor milk. Of these, 36 babies developed serious gastrointestinal conditions: 28 with
Why Storage Duration Matters In Donor MilkDonor milk is a lifeline when a mother’s own milk is unavailable. It provides essential nutrients and protective elements that even the formula cannot fully replace. However, prolonged freezing may reduce bioactive components such as lactoferrin and
Necrotizing Enterocolitis And Spontaneous Intestinal Perforation
What Is Necrotizing Enterocolitis?
NEC is a dangerous inflammatory disease of the intestine that can rapidly progress to tissue death. It often requires emergency surgery and may lead to lifelong complications.
What Is Spontaneous Intestinal Perforation?
Unlike NEC, SIP is a sudden tear in the intestine without widespread inflammation. Though different in cause, both conditions can be life-threatening and are most often seen in very low birth weight infants.
Current Milk Bank Storage GuidelinesIn the United States, nonprofit
What This Means For Parents And Care TeamsThe findings highlight a potential need to rethink
Importance Of Donor Human Milk Storage Duration In Preterm Infant CareDonor milk remains an invaluable resource, but this research shows that the duration it sits in storage can make a significant difference for preterm infants. For babies weighing less than 750 grams, the stakes appear even higher. As science evolves, this study highlights the importance of tailoring practices to protect the most vulnerable lives.
Every drop of milk given to a premature infant carries hope. By advocating for safer feeding practices, we can give fragile newborns a stronger start in life and help protect families from avoidable heartbreak.
Reference:
- Donor human milk storage and gastrointestinal morbidities in preterm infants: A case-control study - (https://aspenjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jpen.2780)
Source-Medindia