About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Long COVID and Postviral Mysteries: Insights from Dr. Anthony Fauci
Advertisement

Long COVID and Postviral Mysteries: Insights from Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 15, 2023 at 9:05 PM
Highlights:
  • Dr. Fauci delves into the multifaceted nature of long COVID, emphasizing its distinctiveness from ME/CFS despite shared symptoms
  • Fauci reflects on past challenges in identifying postviral illnesses, revealing the historical backdrop of research on chronic fatigue and related conditions
  • The interview highlights the crucial need for extensive, long-term research funding to comprehensively understand the impact of long COVID-19 and postviral

In the evolving landscape of COVID-19, one aspect that has perplexed both medical professionals and patients alike is the enigmatic entity known as long COVID. Dr. Anthony Fauci, renowned immunologist and former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), recently shared his insights on long COVID and other postviral illnesses, shedding light on their intricate nature.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Battling Long COVID-19 With Dietary Solutions
Battling Long COVID-19 With Dietary Solutions
An anti-inflammatory diet can help tackle persistent long COVID-19 symptoms. Let's explore the science of inflammation and recovery.
Advertisement


Dr. Fauci's journey into the realm of long COVID began with a call from Kenton Kaplan, a student at Georgetown University. Kaplan, experiencing debilitating fatigue, dizziness, and memory inconsistencies, attributed these symptoms to a COVID-19 infection likely contracted at a New Year's Eve celebration. Kaplan's recovery was not just a personal triumph; it marked the beginning of Fauci's exploration into the complexities of postviral illnesses.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis

In a conversation spanning decades, Fauci revealed that postviral illnesses, including what we now term chronic fatigue syndrome and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), have been on the medical radar for nearly 50 years. Early research on these conditions faced challenges in diagnostics, leaving many individuals grappling with disabilities without clear causes.

Fauci's early encounters with patients exhibiting symptoms now associated with ME/CFS occurred during his tenure at the National Institutes of Health in 1968. However, the emergence of the global HIV/AIDS crisis shifted the focus of infectious disease experts, diverting attention from chronic, debilitating conditions to the urgent battle against a life-threatening pandemic.

Long COVID vs. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Addressing the lingering question of whether long COVID and ME/CFS are identical, Fauci highlighted a crucial distinction. While both may share symptoms, the presence of a specific virus and knowledge of when the infection occurred differentiate long COVID. Fauci stressed the historical limitations in pinpointing the infectious agent causing ME/CFS, underlining the importance of specific viral identification (1 Trusted Source
Recursive Debility: Symptoms, Patient Activism, and the Incomplete Medicalization of ME/CFS

Go to source).
Long COVID Smell Loss is Linked to Changes in Brain Activity
Long COVID Smell Loss is Linked to Changes in Brain Activity
Long COVID anosmia shows different patterns of activity in certain regions of the brain. This may impair communication between brain regions that are related to the sense of smell.
Advertisement

Recent COVID cohort studies show a higher prevalence of long COVID-19 in women, a trend echoed in other chronic illnesses such as chronic Lyme disease, multiple sclerosis, and autoimmune disorders (2 Trusted Source
A Longitudinal Study of COVID-19 Sequelae and Immunity: Baseline Findings

Go to source). Fauci suggested that women might be more susceptible to the dysregulation of immune responses triggering long COVID, pointing towards the need for gender-specific research.

Vagal Nerves and Immune Response

Considering long COVID's description as a neurological disease, Fauci speculated on the involvement of vagal nerves. Neuroscientist Mike VanElzakker proposed that SARS-CoV-2 might manipulate immune responses through the vagal nerves, leading to delayed calming actions. This hypothesis could explain reported symptoms such as panic, heart palpitations, and persistent anxiety.

Fauci underscored the critical need for extensive research on postviral syndromes, emphasizing the varied impacts of long COVID-19 on individuals. He stressed the significance of long-range, multiple-year funding to support open-ended investigations, a departure from current funding structures that often demand immediate results for renewal.

In a candid and insightful interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci provided a scientific perspective on the reality of long COVID. His words, untethered from political interpretations, lay to rest any skepticism regarding the existence of long COVID. The journey into the postviral unknown continues, urging a concerted effort towards understanding, diagnosing, and eventually finding cures for these persistent and often misunderstood conditions.

References :
  1. Recursive Debility: Symptoms, Patient Activism, and the Incomplete Medicalization of ME/CFS - (https:doi.org/10.1111/maq.12701)
  2. A Longitudinal Study of COVID-19 Sequelae and Immunity: Baseline Findings - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35605238/)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Long COVID-19 Increases Risk of Heart Disease
Long COVID-19 Increases Risk of Heart Disease
People with a long COVID-19 are more likely to have heart problems. Long COVID-19 doubles the likelihood of acquiring new heart symptoms.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

More Than 1 in 2 Cancer Patients at Risk of Long COVID
More Than 1 in 2 Cancer Patients at Risk of Long COVID
Long COVID-19 was found in the majority of cancer patients, and it was found to be more common in women than in men.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

COVID Toes

COVID Toes

COVID toes or the COVID rashes are reported in symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. Painful and itching ...
Green Fungus

Green Fungus

Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, ...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)

Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immune system ...
Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced ...
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic

Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic

It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with stress and ...

Latest Health Watch

Respiratory Syncytial Virus on the Rise: A Winter Warning for Parents

Respiratory Syncytial Virus on the Rise: A Winter Warning for Parents

Stay vigilant as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases surge, posing risks to children and vulnerable adults.
Phase 2a Trial Uses Human Milk-Based Therapy for Blood Cancer

Phase 2a Trial Uses Human Milk-Based Therapy for Blood Cancer

City of Hope researchers initiated groundbreaking Phase 2a trial using human milk-based therapy for blood cancer patients undergoing stem cell transplantation.
Delhi University's Breakthrough Protein in Parkinson's Treatment

Delhi University's Breakthrough Protein in Parkinson's Treatment

Discover Delhi University's groundbreaking protein (ATH-399A) offering hope in Parkinson's treatment. Clinical trials underway in the U.S. - a potential breakthrough.
Men Be Aware: Your Lifestyle May Impair Fertility

Men Be Aware: Your Lifestyle May Impair Fertility

Explore the global crisis of declining male fertility, burdening women and demanding urgent preventive measures.
World Diabetes Day : Ensuring Access to Diabetes Care for All

World Diabetes Day : Ensuring Access to Diabetes Care for All

World diabetes day underscores the urgent need to address disparities in healthcare and make quality diabetes care accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Long COVID and Postviral Mysteries: Insights from Dr. Anthony Fauci Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests