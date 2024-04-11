Loneliness in Childhood: Does It Increase the Risk of Psychosis?

Highlights: Childhood loneliness is associated with a higher risk of psychotic episodes, especially in women. b. The study highlights the importance of addressing social connectedness in youth to prevent mental health issues. c. Loneliness in childhood may serve as an early indicator for later psychotic disorders, emphasizing the need for interventions



Childhood loneliness was linked to a higher risk of experiencing a psychotic episode. This association remained significant even after controlling for objective social isolation in childhood.

Loneliness was more strongly associated with psychotic episodes in women compared to men.

In women who had experienced a psychotic episode, loneliness in childhood was linked with a significantly lower risk of being diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum disorders compared to other types of psychosis.

Loneliness in childhood was linked to a higher intensity of positive psychotic symptoms, as well as affective symptoms (mood disturbance) and poorer functioning in individuals who had undergone a psychotic episode.

Negative Impact of Loneliness

Link Between Childhood Loneliness and Psychosis

Children who have been lonely for more than 6 months before the age of 12 are more likely to have a psychotic episode than those who have not, with women being more affected than men, according to a new study (1).Psychosis is a set of symptoms that affect a person's mind and indicate a loss of contact with reality. A person experiencing psychosis may struggle to distinguish between what is genuine and what is not. Psychotic symptoms include hallucinations, delusions, and muddled ideas. In other cases, psychosis can be a symptom of another mental health illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or severe depression.Schizophrenia symptoms are frequently classified as either positive (any alteration in behavior or thinking, such as hallucinations or delusions) or negative (where people appear to retreat from their surroundings.Loneliness is described as the subjective suffering caused by a lack of meaningful relationships, regardless of the quantity of social contact, whereas social isolation is defined as an objective lack of social contact or support.In an observational, case-control study, researchers measured loneliness in youngsters with the question "Have you ever felt lonely for more than 6 months before the age of 12" and distinguished it from social isolation using the Premorbid Adjustment Scale's 'peer interactions' item. The study sample included 285 patients who had their first episode of psychosis and 261 controls.Dr. Covadonga Díaz-Caneja of the Institute of Psychiatry and Mental Health, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Madrid, Spain, said, “There is increasing evidence of the negative health and social consequences of loneliness in adults, but much less is known about the long-term effects of loneliness in young people. Despite their preliminary nature, our results suggest that childhood loneliness may serve as an early risk factor for later psychotic disorders and support its role as a potential target for preventive mental health interventions from an early age. This may be especially relevant considering that childhood loneliness is a prevalent phenomenon that appears to be increasing in recent years”.“This study offers valuable insight into the association between childhood loneliness and first-episode psychosis. With the rise of digitalization and social isolation, loneliness has become a pervasive issue affecting young individuals. The compelling findings of this study, which establish a direct connection between childhood loneliness and the onset of psychosis, highlight a concerning trend and underscore the importance of addressing social connectedness and emotional well-being from an early age,” said Professor Andrea Fiorillo, President Elect of the European Psychiatric Association.Source-Medindia