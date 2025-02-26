Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Swethapriya Sampath. (2025, February 26). Lignin-Based Hair Conditioners: An Eco-Friendly Alternative . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 26, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/lignin-based-hair-conditioners-an-eco-friendly-alternative-219032-1.htm.

MLA Swethapriya Sampath. "Lignin-Based Hair Conditioners: An Eco-Friendly Alternative". Medindia. Feb 26, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/lignin-based-hair-conditioners-an-eco-friendly-alternative-219032-1.htm>.

Chicago Swethapriya Sampath. "Lignin-Based Hair Conditioners: An Eco-Friendly Alternative". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/lignin-based-hair-conditioners-an-eco-friendly-alternative-219032-1.htm. (accessed Feb 26, 2025).

Harvard Swethapriya Sampath. 2025. Lignin-Based Hair Conditioners: An Eco-Friendly Alternative. Medindia, viewed Feb 26, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/lignin-based-hair-conditioners-an-eco-friendly-alternative-219032-1.htm.