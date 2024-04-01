Lifelike Replica of Adult Human Ear Using 3D Printing

- 3D printing combined with tissue engineering creates lifelike ear replicas
- These prosthetics offer hope for those with congenital malformations or ear loss
- Incorporating recipient-derived chondrocytes enhances graft strength and authenticity
Traditional Method of Ear GraftsTraditionally, surgeons have crafted replacement ears using cartilage from a child's ribs, a procedure that can be painful and leave scars. While the resulting grafts can resemble the recipient's other ear, they often lack the same flexibility.
Realistic Ear Replica Using ChondrocytesTo create a more natural replacement ear, researchers turned to chondrocytes, the cells responsible for building cartilage. Previous attempts using animal-derived chondrocytes seeded onto a collagen scaffold initially succeeded but eventually lost the ear's distinctive features due to contraction caused by cell activity. In this study, researchers utilized sterilized animal-derived cartilage treated to minimize immune rejection. Loaded into intricate, ear-shaped plastic scaffolds created on a 3D printer based on ear data from a recipient, the cartilage acted as internal reinforcements, preventing contraction and encouraging new tissue formation.
How Similar is the Novel Ear Replica to Human Ear?Over three to six months, the structure developed cartilage tissue closely resembling the ear's anatomical features, including the helical rim, anti-helix rim, and central conchal bowl. Biomechanical studies confirmed the replicas' flexibility and elasticity similar to human ear cartilage, although they were not as strong and could tear. To enhance strength, researchers plan to incorporate recipient-derived chondrocytes, which produce elastic proteins, into future grafts. References:
Vernice, N. A., et al. (2024). Bioengineering Full-scale Auricles Using 3D-printed External Scaffolds and Decellularized Cartilage Xenograft. Acta Biomaterialia. doi.org/10.1016/j.actbio.2024.03.012.