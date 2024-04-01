Lifelike Replica of Adult Human Ear Using 3D Printing

Highlights: 3D printing combined with tissue engineering creates lifelike ear replicas

These prosthetics offer hope for those with congenital malformations or ear loss

Incorporating recipient-derived chondrocytes enhances graft strength and authenticity



‘Lifelike ears created using 3D printing and tissue engineering offer hope for congenital malformations and ear loss! #biomedicalbreakthrough #earreplicas #medindia’

Traditional Method of Ear Grafts

Realistic Ear Replica Using Chondrocytes

How Similar is the Novel Ear Replica to Human Ear?

Vernice, N. A., et al. (2024). Bioengineering Full-scale Auricles Using 3D-printed External Scaffolds and Decellularized Cartilage Xenograft. Acta Biomaterialia. doi.org/10.1016/j.actbio.2024.03.012.

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell Engineering have utilized advanced tissue engineering methods and a 3D printer to construct a lifelike replica of an adult human ear. Published online in, the study offers hope for individuals with congenital ear malformations or those who have lost an ear later in life, providing grafts with precise anatomy and appropriate biomechanical properties (1).Traditionally, surgeons have crafted replacement ears using cartilage from a child's ribs, a procedure that can be painful and leave scars. While the resulting grafts can resemble the recipient's other ear, they often lack the same flexibility.To create a more natural replacement ear, researchers turned to chondrocytes, the cells responsible for building cartilage. Previous attempts using animal-derived chondrocytes seeded onto a collagen scaffold initially succeeded but eventually lost the ear's distinctive features due to contraction caused by cell activity. In this study, researchers utilized sterilized animal-derived cartilage treated to minimize immune rejection. Loaded into intricate, ear-shaped plastic scaffolds created on a 3D printer based on ear data from a recipient, the cartilage acted as internal reinforcements, preventing contraction and encouraging new tissue formation.Over three to six months, the structure developed cartilage tissue closely resembling the ear's anatomical features, including the helical rim, anti-helix rim, and central conchal bowl. Biomechanical studies confirmed the replicas' flexibility and elasticity similar to human ear cartilage, although they were not as strong and could tear. To enhance strength, researchers plan to incorporate recipient-derived chondrocytes, which produce elastic proteins, into future grafts.Source-Medindia