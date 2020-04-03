Life-saving Ideas to Prevent Head Injuries among Young Football Players

The study was published in the journal. With youth players representing 70 percent of all amateur and professional football participants, attention is turning to the safety of the sport for younger players. Concussions and other head injuries in football and other contact sports among older athletes have been linked to cognitive problems, including dementia, depression and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease.said Robert Heary, director of the Center for Spine Surgery and Mobility at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.The research team monitored 20 members of a youth football team in New Jersey who wore helmets equipped with a system that tracked the number and severity of impacts that each player sustained during their 20-practice, seven-game season.A tackling coach taught players and coaches safe methods for blocking, defeating blocks and tackling that reduced head contact for both offensive and defensive players. During practices, the players wore Guardian Caps, which are helmets fitted with a padded cover that lessen the number of high-energy head impacts.There were 817 recorded impacts during the season  an average of 41 impacts per player and about 20 minutes of full contact per practice  but no concussions.said Heary.Other Rutgers authors are Neil Majmundar and Roxanne Nagurka.Source: Newswise