Late-Night Coffee Could be Pushing You Toward Reckless Decisions

Nighttime caffeine intake increases motor impulsivity



Nighttime caffeine consumption may increase impulsive behavior and trigger reckless actions, according to new research published in iScience. The study was conducted by a team of biologists from The University of Texas at El Paso ().Using Drosophila melanogaster (fruit flies) — a model organism valued for its neurological and genetic similarities to humans — the scientists investigated how caffeine intake at night influences inhibition and impulsivity, explained lead researcherCaffeine is the most widely used psychoactive drug in the world, consumed regularly by about 85% of U.S. adults. The researchers aimed to determine whether the timing of caffeine intake, along with other conditions, could alter its impact on behavior, said., research assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences.To conduct the study, the team, including during nighttime and daytime hours, and alongside sleep deprivation. They then tested impulsivity by evaluating whether the flies could suppress movement when exposed to strong airflow, a stimulus that typically discourages activity.“Flies generally halt movement in response to strong airflow,” said Erick Saldes, Ph.D., a former doctoral student at the university and now a research specialist at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria. “However,.”Interestingly,, the researchers observed.The team also uncovered significant, despite having similar caffeine levels as males,after nighttime caffeine intake.“Since fruit flies lack human hormones such as estrogen, the heightened sensitivity in females,” said Professor Kyung-An Han. She added that identifying these mechanisms could advance our understanding of howThe findings carry potential warnings for individuals such as, especially females who may be more vulnerable to its behavioral side effects.This investigation was conducted in Han’s laboratory within the university’s Department of Biological Sciences, which explores the neurobiological basis of adaptive behavior, including learning, memory, addiction, and gene-environment interactions relevant to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.In conclusion, nighttime caffeine intake has been linked to impulsive and reckless behavior, with females showing increased sensitivity despite having similar caffeine levels as males.While the study used fruit fly models, the results raise important considerations for late-night caffeine use, especially in occupations where sound judgment and quick decision-making are critical.Source-Medindia