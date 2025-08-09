Late-Night Coffee Could be Pushing You Toward Reckless Decisions

Nighttime caffeine consumption triggers impulsive actions and affects behavioral control, with heightened sensitivity seen in females.
- Nighttime caffeine intake leads to impulsive and reckless behavior
- Female fruit flies show greater sensitivity to nighttime caffeine than males
- Caffeine during the day does not cause the same behavioral disruption
Nighttime caffeine intake increases motor impulsivity
Go to source). Using Drosophila melanogaster (fruit flies) — a model organism valued for its neurological and genetic similarities to humans — the scientists investigated how caffeine intake at night influences inhibition and impulsivity, explained lead researcher Kyung-An Han, Ph.D .
Fruit flies that consumed caffeine at night ignored strong air blasts and kept flying recklessly—while those caffeinated during the day stayed cautious.’
Night Versus Daytime Caffeine EffectsCaffeine is the most widely used psychoactive drug in the world, consumed regularly by about 85% of U.S. adults. The researchers aimed to determine whether the timing of caffeine intake, along with other conditions, could alter its impact on behavior, said Paul Sabandal, Ph.D ., research assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences.
To conduct the study, the team fed caffeine to fruit flies in varying doses and conditions , including during nighttime and daytime hours, and alongside sleep deprivation. They then tested impulsivity by evaluating whether the flies could suppress movement when exposed to strong airflow, a stimulus that typically discourages activity.
Reckless Responses to Aversive Stimuli“Flies generally halt movement in response to strong airflow,” said Erick Saldes, Ph.D., a former doctoral student at the university and now a research specialist at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria. “However, flies that ingested caffeine at night were notably less restrained, showing impulsive and erratic flying even in uncomfortable conditions .”
Interestingly, flies given caffeine during the day did not exhibit the same impulsive behavior , the researchers observed.
Sex-Based Differences in Impulsive BehaviorThe team also uncovered significant sex-related disparities in response to caffeine. Female flies , despite having similar caffeine levels as males, showed markedly greater impulsivity after nighttime caffeine intake.
“Since fruit flies lack human hormones such as estrogen, the heightened sensitivity in females likely stems from other genetic or physiological differences ,” said Professor Kyung-An Han. She added that identifying these mechanisms could advance our understanding of how nighttime biology and sex-specific traits influence caffeine’s behavioral effects .
Implications for Night Workers and Specific PopulationsThe findings carry potential warnings for individuals such as shift workers, healthcare professionals, and military personnel who commonly consume caffeine at night to stay awake , especially females who may be more vulnerable to its behavioral side effects.
This investigation was conducted in Han’s laboratory within the university’s Department of Biological Sciences, which explores the neurobiological basis of adaptive behavior, including learning, memory, addiction, and gene-environment interactions relevant to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.
In conclusion, nighttime caffeine intake has been linked to impulsive and reckless behavior, with females showing increased sensitivity despite having similar caffeine levels as males.
While the study used fruit fly models, the results raise important considerations for late-night caffeine use, especially in occupations where sound judgment and quick decision-making are critical.
