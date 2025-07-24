Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, July 24). Lasting HIV Treatment Possible With RNA Strategy . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 24, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/lasting-hiv-treatment-possible-with-rna-strategy-220515-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Lasting HIV Treatment Possible With RNA Strategy". Medindia. Jul 24, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/lasting-hiv-treatment-possible-with-rna-strategy-220515-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Lasting HIV Treatment Possible With RNA Strategy". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/lasting-hiv-treatment-possible-with-rna-strategy-220515-1.htm. (accessed Jul 24, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Lasting HIV Treatment Possible With RNA Strategy. Medindia, viewed Jul 24, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/lasting-hiv-treatment-possible-with-rna-strategy-220515-1.htm.