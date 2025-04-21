About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Lab-Grown Human Teeth May Transform Dental Care Forever

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 21 2025 3:51 PM

Lab-grown teeth may soon replace traditional implants with natural, regenerative solutions.

Lab-Grown Human Teeth May Transform Dental Care Forever
Highlights:
  • Human teeth successfully grown in a lab environment
  • Could eliminate the need for fillings or implants
  • Offers a biologically compatible, long-lasting solution
Imagine replacing a lost tooth not with a dental implant or denture—but with a brand-new, real tooth grown in a lab. That vision is now closer to reality, thanks to scientists at King’s College London, who have successfully grown human teeth in the lab for the first time. The breakthrough could revolutionize how we treat tooth loss, offering a biological alternative to conventional dental solutions (1 Trusted Source
Lab-grown teeth might become an alternative to fillings following research breakthrough

Go to source).

Tooth Loss - First Aid and Emergency Treatment Guide
Tooth Loss - First Aid and Emergency Treatment Guide
A quick and simple First Aid guide on how to administer treatment for Tooth Loss.
Advertisements

Mimicking Nature to Regrow Teeth

To pull off this dental marvel, researchers at King’s College partnered with Imperial College London to engineer a material that simulates the natural environment of tooth development. This setup allows certain human cells to communicate and transform into tooth-forming cells, a crucial interaction normally seen during fetal development.

While many animals regenerate teeth multiple times throughout life, humans get just two sets. That limitation makes this discovery even more significant. “By growing a tooth in a dish, we are really filling in the gaps of knowledge,” said Dr. Ana Angelova-Volponi, a lead researcher involved in the study.


Advertisements
Blasting Away Cavities Using the Ultrasonic Toothbrush
Blasting Away Cavities Using the Ultrasonic Toothbrush
Microscopic bombs and ultrasonic toothbrushes have the capacity to annihilate cavity-causing microorganisms.

Moving Beyond Implants and Dentures

Currently, tooth loss is managed through prosthetics like removable dentures, bridges, and titanium implants. While these options restore appearance and some function, they come with challenges: invasiveness, discomfort, and eventual failure due to wear or bone loss.

Lab-grown teeth, however, offer a regenerative approach. They have the potential to integrate naturally into the jaw, adapt to biological signals, and grow stronger over time—just like real teeth.

Xuechen Zhang, a final-year PhD student on the research team, emphasized that lab-grown teeth would be “stronger, long-lasting and free from rejection risk.” He described them as a biologically compatible solution that could restore both the form and function of natural teeth.


Advertisements
Tooth Decay - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Tooth Decay - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

From Lab to Mouths

The scientists are now tackling their next big challenge: how to transplant these lab-grown teeth into a living human mouth. The current idea involves transplanting immature tooth cells into the gap left by a missing tooth and letting them grow in place.

“We have different ideas to put the teeth inside the mouth,” said Zhang. But he acknowledged it will take several more years before this science reaches the clinic. Even so, the team’s success in recreating the conditions for tooth development is being hailed as a major milestone in regenerative dentistry.


Regenerative Dentistry: Can Laser Help Regrow Your Teeth
Regenerative Dentistry: Can Laser Help Regrow Your Teeth
Discover how low-power laser therapy can naturally transform dental care by regenerating tooth tissue.

Hope for Millions with Tooth Loss

Tooth loss affects millions of people worldwide, not just physically but emotionally. It impacts eating, speaking, and confidence. If lab-grown teeth become a clinical reality, they could revolutionize dental treatment by offering lifelong solutions without the risks of current alternatives.

Tooth loss may no longer be the end of your smile—but the beginning of a biological comeback. Stay tuned, because the next time you sit in a dentist’s chair, science might just hand you a brand-new tooth.

Reference:
  1. Lab-grown teeth might become an alternative to fillings following research breakthrough - (https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/lab-grown-teeth-might-become-an-alternative-to-fillings-following-research-breakthrough)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional