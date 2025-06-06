Kitchen to the Workplace: The Lung Hazards Women Can't Escape

Women over 40, even those who have never smoked, are more likely to develop chronic lung disease than men, often due to hidden daily exposures.

Highlights: Lung disease risk is nearly 50% higher in women over 40

is nearly 50% higher in women over 40 Non-smokers are not safe from harmful indoor and occupational exposure

Symptoms in women often go undiagnosed due to outdated medical bias

Non-smoking women over 40 are almost twice as likely as non-smoking men to develop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease due to indoor air pollution. #medindia #lunghealth #cleanair’

Silent Environmental Risks Targeting Women

Underlying Biological and Social Factors

Subtle Symptoms That Shouldn’t Be Dismissed

Workplace Hazards Often Overlooked in Women’s Roles

Early Attention Can Preserve Lung Health

Lung Awareness Needs a Gender-Specific Shift

