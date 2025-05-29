Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, May 29). Kids Cereals Are Getting Unhealthier, Study Finds . Medindia. Retrieved on May 29, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/kids-cereals-are-getting-unhealthier-study-finds-219981-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Kids Cereals Are Getting Unhealthier, Study Finds". Medindia. May 29, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/kids-cereals-are-getting-unhealthier-study-finds-219981-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Kids Cereals Are Getting Unhealthier, Study Finds". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/kids-cereals-are-getting-unhealthier-study-finds-219981-1.htm. (accessed May 29, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Kids Cereals Are Getting Unhealthier, Study Finds. Medindia, viewed May 29, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/kids-cereals-are-getting-unhealthier-study-finds-219981-1.htm.