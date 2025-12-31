Making New Year's Resolutions that Stick: Exploring how Superordinate and Subordinate Goals Motivate Goal Pursuit

Practical, science-backed New Year’s resolutions that focus on progress, mindset, and long-term consistency.

Kickstart 2026 With These 6 Resolutions

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do New Year resolutions fail?

A: Most resolutions fail due to unrealistic goals, lack of planning, fear of failure, and trying to be perfect instead of consistent.

Q: How can I stick to my New Year resolutions?

A: Set meaningful goals, track progress, stay accountable, and focus on small daily improvements rather than perfection.

Q: Is perfectionism bad for achieving resolutions?

A: Yes, unhealthy perfectionism can increase fear of failure and procrastination, making it harder to follow through.

Q: Do positive goals work better than avoidance goals?

A: Yes, approach-based goals (adding good habits) are more successful than avoidance-based goals (quitting bad habits).

Q: What is the best way to start a New Year resolution?

A: Start small, link goals to a bigger life purpose, and focus on progress-not instant results.