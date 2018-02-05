medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Ketogenic Diet May Affect Anaerobic Performance of Athletes

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 2, 2018 at 4:18 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Ketogenic diet mainly consists of a low carbohydrate diet
  • When the body does not have enough stores of carbohydrate, it produces ketone bodies as an alternate source of fuel
  • Ketogenic diets reduce exercise performance of athletes in activities that are dependent on anaerobic energy systems
Ketogenic diet may affect the anaerobic performance of athletes, finds a new study from Saint Louis University.
Ketogenic Diet May Affect Anaerobic Performance of Athletes
Ketogenic Diet May Affect Anaerobic Performance of Athletes

Ketogenic Diet
A ketogenic diet plan consists of a low carbohydrate diet. The diet mainly reduces the carbohydrate intake to less than 50 grams per day whereas, the proportion of protein and fat increases. Ketogenic diet leads to the increased production of ketone bodies in the bloodstream and forces the body into a state of ketosis.

Edward Weiss, Ph.D., associate professor of nutrition and dietetics at Saint Louis University, together with SLU graduate students Kym Wroble, R.D. and Morgan Trott, R.D., conducted a small study.

Details of the Study

The study included 16 men and women participants. The exercise performance of these participants was observed after following either a low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet or a high-carbohydrate diet for four days. The research team also examined the anaerobic performance of the participants.

The research team noticed that the participants did not perform well in the exercise task after following the ketogenic diet.

The term 'ketogenic diet' in a broader term denotes a low carbohydrate diet, including Atkins, said Weiss. Generally, People misunderstand as a low carbohydrate and high protein diet. But, a true ketogenic diet contains normal levels of protein.

The main role of a ketogenic diet is to starve the body of carbohydrate. If there is an excess amount of protein in the diet, the body will make use of the protein to form carbohydrates. When the body does not have enough stores of carbohydrate, it produces ketone bodies as an alternate source of fuel. This effect is an emergency backup system that enables a person to survive when we are at risk of starvation. But, it has side effects.

"Right now in the general public, it's touted for weight loss. Some studies have shown that it is effective for weight loss. I worry, though, that this may be a lot of smoke and mirrors. A typical diet is 60 percent carbohydrate. So, if you limit carbs, you might find yourself just not eating that much. If you eliminate most food options, you may just be losing weight because you are cutting calories," said Weiss.

The study has recommendations for those who turn to ketogenic diets for weight loss and for athletes who aim to improve their performance.

"The energy metabolism system that's affected is anaerobic. Watching the summer Olympics, the 100-meter sprint and the triple jump depend on this system. You might say that this doesn't relate to me. But for someone with low fitness, they use this same metabolism to get up the stairs. Every day people use this kind of metabolism without realizing it. This study shows that this energy system is compromised by this type of diet."

Weiss highlights that there are populations who are benefited by the ketogenic diet. For example, patients who have been diagnosed with epilepsy benefit from this diet. For those with abnormal cell metabolism that causes seizures thereby, allowing the cells to feed on the ketones which can be helpful.

Findings of the Study

Short-term low carbohydrate, ketogenic diets reduce exercise performance of athletes in activities that depend on anaerobic energy systems, reported Weiss. These findings have clear performance suggestions for athletes, especially for high-intensity, short duration activities, and sports.

The study mainly suggests that athletes should be advised to avoid these type of low-carbohydrate diets unless there is a strong need to follow.

Reference:
  1. Kymberly A. WROBLE, Morgan N. TROTT, et al. Low-carbohydrate, ketogenic diet impairs anaerobic exercise performance in exercise-trained women and men: a randomized-sequence crossover trial, The Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness (2018)DOI: 10.23736/S0022-4707.18.08318-4


Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet

Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet

Ketogenic diet is a diet where you load up on protein and fat and drop your carbohydrate intake. Here's how you get started on a ketogenic diet.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Top Athletes' Diet Plan: How Much Carbohydrate is Needed?

Top Athletes' Diet Plan: How Much Carbohydrate is Needed?

Carbohydrates in an athlete's diet provide energy and are vital to improve exercise performance. Find how out much carbohydrate an athlete needs to include in the diet for peak performance.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Exercise and Fitness 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia is a high level of potassium in the body. When potassium in the blood is above 5.5 ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...