Keto Diet`s Hidden Downside: Weight Loss at Metabolic Risk

Ketogenic diet limited weight gain but triggered fatty liver, abnormal blood fats, and impaired glucose handling, raising safety concerns.
- Long-term keto prevented weight gain in mice yet caused metabolic injury
- Fatty liver and abnormal lipid levels developed despite stable body weight
- Glucose intolerance appeared when carbohydrates were reintroduced
A long-term ketogenic diet causes hyperlipidemia, liver dysfunction, and glucose intolerance from impaired insulin secretion in mice
Go to source). A recently published study in Science Advances followed adult mice fed different diets for more than nine months, which represents a substantial portion of a mouse lifespan. The goal was to examine whether prolonged ketogenic eating influences liver health, blood fats and glucose regulation beyond simple weight changes.
What Did the Long Term Ketogenic Diet Study Examine?The experiment compared four dietary patterns: A Western-style high-fat diet, a low-fat high-carbohydrate diet, a classic ketogenic diet dominated by fat with minimal carbohydrates, and a protein-matched low-fat control diet. Mice were allowed to eat freely, and researchers repeatedly measured body weight, blood lipid concentrations, liver fat accumulation, fasting glucose and insulin levels, along with responses to glucose challenges.
Although ketogenic diet mice gained far less weight than those eating the Western-style pattern, the detailed metabolic testing revealed that lower weight alone did not equal better internal health.
How Did Keto Affect Fatty Liver and Cholesterol?Despite avoiding obesity, mice maintained on the ketogenic diet developed clear signs of fatty liver disease, a condition marked by excess fat storage within liver cells that can impair normal metabolism. Blood testing also demonstrated hyperlipidemia, meaning abnormally high circulating lipids that are associated with cardiovascular risk.
These changes suggested that chronic exposure to extremely high dietary fat altered how the liver processed and exported fats, even when overall body weight remained relatively low.
Does a Keto Diet Disrupt Blood Sugar Control?Glucose regulation showed another concerning pattern. After several months on keto, mice displayed low baseline glucose and insulin levels, consistent with carbohydrate restriction. However, when carbohydrates were later introduced, their blood glucose rose sharply and stayed elevated for prolonged periods.
This abnormal response indicated glucose intolerance driven by reduced insulin secretion from pancreatic cells. Microscopic examination revealed cellular stress within insulin-producing tissue, pointing toward a biological mechanism by which long-term keto could impair the body’s ability to handle sugars when dietary patterns shift.
Importantly, some metabolic disturbances partially improved after animals were switched away from the ketogenic diet, suggesting that at least part of the damage might be reversible.
Why Are These Keto Diet Findings Important for Humans?Animal studies cannot perfectly predict what will happen in people, but they are crucial for uncovering long-term biological effects that would be difficult to test ethically in humans over many years. Most clinical keto research focuses on weeks or months, not lifelong patterns.
The new results highlight that dramatic weight control may mask internal metabolic strain, particularly in the liver and pancreas. Experts emphasize that individuals considering prolonged ketogenic dieting should do so under medical supervision, with periodic monitoring of liver enzymes, cholesterol levels, and glucose tolerance.
This research shows that while ketogenic diets can prevent weight gain in mice, long-term adherence may trigger fatty liver disease, unhealthy lipid profiles, and impaired blood sugar regulation. Until robust long-term human data are available, extended keto use should be approached cautiously, balancing short-term benefits against potential metabolic harm.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is the ketogenic diet safe for long-term use?
A: Short-term studies show weight loss benefits, but long-term safety remains uncertain and may involve metabolic risks.
Q: Can a keto diet cause fatty liver disease?
A: In this mouse study, prolonged ketogenic feeding led to significant liver fat accumulation.
Q: Why did blood sugar control worsen after long-term keto diet?
A: Chronic high fat intake reduced insulin secretion, causing exaggerated glucose spikes when carbohydrates returned.
Q: Does keto diet always guarantee healthy weight loss?
A: No. The study found stable body weight alongside serious internal metabolic problems.
Q: Which specialist should I consult before trying keto long term?
A: A nutrition specialist or endocrinology clinician can help tailor the plan and monitor metabolic health.
Reference:
- A long-term ketogenic diet causes hyperlipidemia, liver dysfunction, and glucose intolerance from impaired insulin secretion in mice - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adx2752)
