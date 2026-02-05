Keto Diet`s Hidden Downside: Weight Loss at Metabolic Risk

Ketogenic diet limited weight gain but triggered fatty liver, abnormal blood fats, and impaired glucose handling, raising safety concerns.

A long-term ketogenic diet causes hyperlipidemia, liver dysfunction, and glucose intolerance from impaired insulin secretion in mice

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the ketogenic diet safe for long-term use?

A: Short-term studies show weight loss benefits, but long-term safety remains uncertain and may involve metabolic risks.

Q: Can a keto diet cause fatty liver disease?

A: In this mouse study, prolonged ketogenic feeding led to significant liver fat accumulation.

Q: Why did blood sugar control worsen after long-term keto diet?

A: Chronic high fat intake reduced insulin secretion, causing exaggerated glucose spikes when carbohydrates returned.

Q: Does keto diet always guarantee healthy weight loss?

A: No. The study found stable body weight alongside serious internal metabolic problems.

Q: Which specialist should I consult before trying keto long term?

A: A nutrition specialist or endocrinology clinician can help tailor the plan and monitor metabolic health.