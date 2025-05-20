Just Five Minutes of Temptation: How Junk Food Ads Hijack Children's Diets

Unhealthy food advertising boosts calorie intake in children—even after just five minutes of exposure.
- Unhealthy food ads increase calorie intake by up to 130 kcal in children within minutes
- The effect is consistent across TV, social media, radio, and even brand-only ads
- Children with higher BMI are more vulnerable to overeating after ad exposure
Can you believe that just a short TV show can affect your child's choice of food? Apparently, all those amusing junk food ads can cause some harm to us. Latest studies have revealed that kids owning TVs watch just five minutes of HFSS (High in Fat, Sugar, and Salt) ads which can make them eat 130 calories more each day, like two pieces of bread. Besides the food, kids remember the company logos and music that become unforgettable for them. Frequent exposure to this kind of food may lead to serious health issues such as obesity and diabetes. Let's consider how this type of marketing is softly changing the eating habits of our children.
The effect of screen advertising on children's dietary intake: A systematic review and meta-analysis
Go to source).
Snack Attack: How Ads Trick Young TummiesWhile a child is watching animation, they suddenly spot an ad for cheesy burgers. In just a short time, they feel like they want something to eat again, even after eating not long ago. It happens because ads for food trigger response in the brain’s reward area, making junk food look more appealing.
Studies reveal that kids given access to ads for tasty foods eat considerably more calories at meals and between meals. You end up with an extra 130 calories each and every day. It may seem like a little, but eventually, all those extras build up and result in gaining weight.
Groups aged 7 to 15 years old are most likely to respond to advertisements about food. Why? They haven't fully understood yet what foods are good for them. They can understand information right away and they trust what they observe on TV. Research found that kids with a higher BMI often ate an average of 17 more calories after viewing the advertisements. As a result, children who are already likely to become overweight are at an even greater risk.
Television advertisements for high-sugar foods and beverages: effect on children's snack food intake
Go to source).
Silent Sellers: When Logos Do the TalkingAre you only thinking that burgers or chips are leading to the problem? Think again. Simply showing viewers a company name, its colors or a melody can lead to them eating more. The ads may not address food yet are likely to bring on strong cravings. This is truly concerning, as brand ads aren’t always subject to advertising laws and can be found on both the internet and outdoors. What marketing does is outpacing what governments and laws can handle.
5 Smart Strategies to Help Kids Break Free from Junk Food Habits
- Plan Meals Ahead: Organize weekly meal plans, including lunchboxes, to ensure balanced nutrition and minimize reliance on quick, unhealthy options.
- Make Healthy Food Appealing: Use creative presentations, such as shaping rotis into fun forms or adding colorful vegetable purees to dishes, to make nutritious foods more enticing.
- Offer Variety: Introduce diverse fruits, vegetables, legumes, and pulses to prevent monotony and keep children interested in healthy eating.
- Lead by Example: Children often emulate their parents' habits. Demonstrating healthy eating behaviors can encourage children to adopt similar practices.
- Educate Children: Discuss the benefits of a balanced diet and the negative effects of junk food to help children make informed food choices.
Beyond the Screen: Every Medium, Every Minute CountsTelevision, your mobile device, radio and even advertising on outdoor billboards can all contribute to the problem. Exposure to all kinds of advertising leads to increased food intake. Recent findings from a UK study prove that watching ads for 5 minutes on any platform caused children to eat an average of 130 kcal more. In other words, the danger is present everywhere, not only on TV. Children are often influenced by many temptations and if we don’t act promptly, they could grow up overeating.
