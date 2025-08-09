About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Just 15 Minutes in Nature Can Boost Mental Health

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 9 2025 3:46 PM

Even short periods spent in urban nature, like a city park, can significantly improve mental well-being, offering city planners a low-cost tool to combat rising mental health issues.

Just 15 Minutes in Nature Can Boost Mental Health
Highlights:
  • Short exposure to green spaces improves mental health outcomes like depression, anxiety, and vitality
  • Young adults and residents in Asian countries benefit most from time in urban nature
  • Passive nature exposure (sitting or resting in green areas) may be more effective than active exercise for reducing negative moods
With over 70% of the global population projected to live in cities by 2050, mental health challenges in urban areas are becoming more widespread. Now, a large-scale analysis led by Stanford University offers new hope: even small amounts of time spent in nature can significantly benefit mental well-being (1 Trusted Source
Urban nature and mental health

Go to source).
The findings, published in Nature Cities by the Natural Capital Project (NatCap) team at Stanford, pull data from nearly 5,900 people across 78 experimental studies. Researchers found that city dwellers who spent even just 15 minutes in a green space, like a park or forest, experienced meaningful reductions in depression and anxiety symptoms.


Nature Improves Mental Health: Studies Show Western Bias
Nature Improves Mental Health: Studies Show Western Bias
Understanding universal communities can bring about the necessary social change, which combines psychology and environmental research, required globally.
Advertisement

Urban Forests and Passive Time in Nature Show Strongest Effects

All types of urban green spaces provided mental health benefits, but urban forests stood out. They were particularly effective at lowering levels of depression and anxiety. Surprisingly, simply being still in nature, sitting quietly, or meditating was more effective for reducing negative emotions than active movement like walking or exercising.

The study found that both passive and active time in nature boosted positive feelings such as vitality (a sense of energy and alertness). Still, passive time had the edge in alleviating negative symptoms.


Advertisement
Nature Prescriptions Boost Mental Health in the UK
Nature Prescriptions Boost Mental Health in the UK
Green social prescribing connects individuals to nature-based activities that ease anxiety, reduce depression, and promote emotional well-being through community care.

Young Adults and Asian Populations Reap Greater Benefits

Young adults, especially those under 25, responded more strongly to time in nature. This is important because most mental health disorders tend to emerge in this age group.

The analysis also revealed that effects were more pronounced in Asian countries, possibly due to stronger cultural associations with nature. These associations may "prime" individuals to be more receptive to nature’s calming effects.


Integrate Nature in City Plans and Policies to Improve Mental Health
Integrate Nature in City Plans and Policies to Improve Mental Health
Nature experiences have tremendous benefits in terms of mental well being. Incorporating nature into plans and policies for the cities, and the residents are considered using conceptual models.

From Science to Urban Solutions: Modeling Mental Health Benefits

The NatCap team is now using these findings to refine their InVEST (Integrated Valuation of Ecosystem Services and Tradeoffs) modeling tools for city planners. The updated tools can simulate scenarios like:
  • How many preventable cases of depression might be avoided by increasing city green space from 20% to 30%?
  • What are the potential healthcare savings from such an increase?
“Urban nature isn’t just good for cities, it’s good for us,” said lead author Dr. Yingjie Li, who noted he now walks to work more often and encourages friends to spend time noticing birds, trees, and green views.


How Nature Holds the Key to Ultimate Stress Relief
How Nature Holds the Key to Ultimate Stress Relief
Studies show that spending time in nature improves well-being and also aids in reducing stress.

Small-Scale Green Interventions Can Go a Long Way

While large city parks remain essential, the researchers also emphasize the value of smaller interventions. Pocket parks, street trees, and window views facing green areas can provide meaningful mental health support.

Other effective ideas include:
  • Quiet, tree-filled community areas
  • Guided park meditations
  • Low-cost programming that fosters passive interaction with nature
These interventions could make a major difference, particularly in dense urban neighborhoods with limited green spaces.

Bottom Line: A Greener City Is a Healthier City

This study reinforces what many instinctively feel: that contact with nature soothes the mind. With depression and anxiety on the rise, especially in urban settings, incorporating even small patches of green into city life may be one of the most accessible and affordable public health solutions available.

Reference:
  1. Urban nature and mental health - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s44284-025-00297-9)


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional