Juice Cleanses May Harm Gut And Oral Health

Juice Cleansing Impacts Gut and Oral Health

Reduced beneficial gut bacteria

Increased harmful bacteria in the mouth

Spike in blood sugar levels

Safer Alternatives to Detox the Body

Choose whole meals over liquids: A diet high in whole, plant-based meals promotes gut bacteria health by delivering important fiber and nutrients.

A diet high in whole, plant-based meals promotes gut bacteria health by delivering important fiber and nutrients.

Limit processed meals and sugar: Cutting less on added sugars and processed meals can naturally aid in detoxification without compromising intestinal health.

Cutting less on added sugars and processed meals can naturally aid in detoxification without compromising intestinal health.

Drink water and herbal teas: Having these instead of juices helps flush out toxins and maintain a healthy microbiota.



Effects of Vegetable and Fruit Juicing on Gut and Oral Microbiome Composition (Sardaro, M. L. S., Grote, V., Baik, J., Atallah, M., Amato, K. R., & Ring, M. (2025). Effects of Vegetable and Fruit Juicing on Gut and Oral Microbiome Composition. Nutrients, 17(3), 458. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu17030458)

Juice-based detox diets have grown in popularity in recent years, with many people believing they aid in toxin elimination, digestive improvement, and overall health promotion. However, a recent study has raised concerns about the potential risks of these popular cleansing regimens. Researchers at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine warn that such diets may alter the delicate balance of bacteria in the mouth and gut, causing inflammation and other health problems.The study, published in the journal, looked at how varied food patterns affected oral and gut microbiomes (1). The study included 14 healthy adults aged 18 to 35, who were separated into three groups for three days.One group adhered to an exclusive juice fast. The second group followed a diet that included liquids with ordinary foods. The third group followed a plant-based whole-food diet.Participants provided saliva, inner cheek, and feces samples for bacterial analysis. The findings demonstrated a significant disruption in oral bacterial balance among individuals following a juice-only diet, with a noticeable decrease in helpful bacteria and an increase in inflammation-causing germs.The human body relies on a complex bacterial ecosystem to maintain digestion, immunity, and overall health. A juice-only diet can disrupt this equilibrium in several ways:Fresh fruit and vegetable juices contain natural sugars, but they lack the insoluble fiber found in entire foods. Beneficial gut bacteria rely on fiber for nutrition, and a lack of it can lead to a reduction in population, negatively impacting digestion and gut health.According to the study, juice-based diets promote the growth of bacteria that cause oral irritation. Juices are generally high in natural sugars and lack the protective advantages of fiber, making them an ideal environment for dangerous bacteria to thrive. This raises the risk of oral infections, gum disease, and even foul breath.Juices, particularly those manufactured with natural components, can cause rapid blood sugar rises due to their high fructose concentration. Unlike whole fruits, which contain fiber that slows sugar absorption, juices send sugar directly into the circulation, potentially causing metabolic imbalances over time.Instead of excessive juice-based detox regimens, doctors recommend a more balanced approach.While juice-based detox diets appear to be a rapid way to cleanse the body, they are not without hazards. A recent study shows how these diets can affect the bacterial ecosystem in the stomach and mouth, perhaps causing inflammation and digestive problems. Rather than depending on short-term cleansing fads, a balanced diet rich in whole foods and fiber is the most effective method to promote long-term health and well-being.Source-Medindia