Juice Cleanses May Harm Gut And Oral Health

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 21 2025 9:35 PM

Your juice cleanse might be doing more harm than good- find out how it’s affecting your gut and oral bacteria!

Highlights:
  • Juice-only diets reduce beneficial gut bacteria by eliminating fiber, negatively impacting digestion
  • High natural sugars in juices can promote harmful bacteria in the mouth, leading to inflammation and gum issues
  • Whole foods, hydration, and limiting processed foods are better alternatives for natural detoxification
Juice-based detox diets have grown in popularity in recent years, with many people believing they aid in toxin elimination, digestive improvement, and overall health promotion. However, a recent study has raised concerns about the potential risks of these popular cleansing regimens. Researchers at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine warn that such diets may alter the delicate balance of bacteria in the mouth and gut, causing inflammation and other health problems.
The study, published in the journal Nutrients, looked at how varied food patterns affected oral and gut microbiomes (1). The study included 14 healthy adults aged 18 to 35, who were separated into three groups for three days.

Despite their supposed efficacy, juice cleanses are not scientifically supported and may lead to unhealthy relationships with food or eating disorders.

Juice Cleansing Impacts Gut and Oral Health

One group adhered to an exclusive juice fast. The second group followed a diet that included liquids with ordinary foods. The third group followed a plant-based whole-food diet.

Participants provided saliva, inner cheek, and feces samples for bacterial analysis. The findings demonstrated a significant disruption in oral bacterial balance among individuals following a juice-only diet, with a noticeable decrease in helpful bacteria and an increase in inflammation-causing germs.

The human body relies on a complex bacterial ecosystem to maintain digestion, immunity, and overall health. A juice-only diet can disrupt this equilibrium in several ways:

Juice cleanses can disrupt gut health and cause inflammation by shifting gut and oral bacteria, especially when lacking fiber.

Reduced beneficial gut bacteria


Fresh fruit and vegetable juices contain natural sugars, but they lack the insoluble fiber found in entire foods. Beneficial gut bacteria rely on fiber for nutrition, and a lack of it can lead to a reduction in population, negatively impacting digestion and gut health.

Increased harmful bacteria in the mouth


According to the study, juice-based diets promote the growth of bacteria that cause oral irritation. Juices are generally high in natural sugars and lack the protective advantages of fiber, making them an ideal environment for dangerous bacteria to thrive. This raises the risk of oral infections, gum disease, and even foul breath.

Spike in blood sugar levels


Juices, particularly those manufactured with natural components, can cause rapid blood sugar rises due to their high fructose concentration. Unlike whole fruits, which contain fiber that slows sugar absorption, juices send sugar directly into the circulation, potentially causing metabolic imbalances over time.

Safer Alternatives to Detox the Body

Instead of excessive juice-based detox regimens, doctors recommend a more balanced approach.

  • Choose whole meals over liquids:

    A diet high in whole, plant-based meals promotes gut bacteria health by delivering important fiber and nutrients.

  • Limit processed meals and sugar:

    Cutting less on added sugars and processed meals can naturally aid in detoxification without compromising intestinal health.

  • Drink water and herbal teas:

    Having these instead of juices helps flush out toxins and maintain a healthy microbiota.

While juice-based detox diets appear to be a rapid way to cleanse the body, they are not without hazards. A recent study shows how these diets can affect the bacterial ecosystem in the stomach and mouth, perhaps causing inflammation and digestive problems. Rather than depending on short-term cleansing fads, a balanced diet rich in whole foods and fiber is the most effective method to promote long-term health and well-being.

References:
  1. Effects of Vegetable and Fruit Juicing on Gut and Oral Microbiome Composition (Sardaro, M. L. S., Grote, V., Baik, J., Atallah, M., Amato, K. R., & Ring, M. (2025). Effects of Vegetable and Fruit Juicing on Gut and Oral Microbiome Composition. Nutrients, 17(3), 458. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu17030458)


Source-Medindia


