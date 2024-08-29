Is Your Child’s Toy Spying on Them?

Highlights: Many smart toys collect and transmit user data to manufacturers, raising serious privacy concerns

Some smart toys request unnecessary access to features like location and microphone, increasing risks

Parents must actively research smart toys to ensure they meet privacy and security standards before purchase



Popularity of Smart Toys: A Double-Edged Sword

Risks of Smart Toys

Data Collection from Smart Toys and Its Implications

Unnecessary Access Rights on Connected Devices: A Red Flag

Need for Stricter Standards and Labels for Smart Toys

Role of Parents in Protecting Children

Be Smart About Smart Toys

Smart toys, equipped with advanced technology, are taking the market by storm, becoming a staple in many households. These interactive gadgets promise not only entertainment but also education for children, making them appear as the ideal choice for parents. However, as smart toys become more integrated into children's daily routines, the potential dangers of these devices are becoming increasingly apparent. One of the most significant risks involves data collection and privacy concerns.Parents should be informed about how smart toys might be spying on their children, collecting data that can be transmitted to manufacturers, and potentially exposing children to cybersecurity threats. There has been growing concern of how smart toys like the Toniebox, Tiptoi smart pen, and other devices could impact your child’s privacy and security.The Toniebox, a colorful audio device designed for young children, is a perfect example of the kind of toys gaining popularity. It allows children to listen to stories and music simply by placing a character figurine on the box. For example, placing a Peppa Pig figurine triggers the start of a story, which can be paused or skipped by tilting the box left or right. For many parents, this seems like a wonderful idea- offering entertainment while keeping things simple and child-friendly.However, the Toniebox doesn't just play stories; it keeps track of various user actions. It monitors which figurine is used, when it is activated, when playback is stopped, and whether the child rewinds or fast-forwards through the content. All of this information is sent to the manufacturer, raising concerns about how this data is being used.Professor Isabel Wagner from the University of Basel has spearheaded research examining twelve smart toys, including the Toniebox, Tiptoi smart pen, and other devices such as the Edurino learning program, Tamagotchi virtual pet, and lesser-known gadgets like the Moorebot and Kidibuzz smartphone for children. The study aims to uncover the security vulnerabilities and privacy threats posed by these devices (1).The investigation has revealed troubling results. For instance, the Toniebox and the Tiptoi charging station both scored poorly in terms of data security because their communication isn't properly encrypted. This exposes the devices to potential hacking or unauthorized access. While the Tiptoi smart pen doesn't track how the toy is used and only downloads audio files, the Toniebox gathers usage data that is sent to its manufacturer. This raises serious privacy concerns, as parents are left in the dark about how this data will be used and whether their child’s privacy is truly protected.The extent of data collection from smart toys is often much broader than parents realize. Wagner's team discovered that the Toniebox could even store data offline, only to transmit it later when connected to the internet. This means that even if the toy is only briefly connected online to download fresh content, it could still be quietly collecting data about your child's interactions.Alarmingly, a new toy integrated with ChatGPT, which Wagner’s team is currently studying, exhibits even more invasive behavior. This toy streams data that resembles audio, possibly as part of an attempt to improve speech recognition for children’s voices. The implications of this data collection are unclear, leaving parents to question how much information these toys are gathering about their children and how it might be used in the future.One of the most concerning aspects of smart toys is their tendency to request unnecessary access to features on connected devices. For example, some toys ask for access to a smartphone’s location or microphone, permissions that seem unrelated to the toy’s function. This level of access can feel invasive and is an indication that the toy might be collecting more data than necessary, potentially compromising the safety and privacy of the child using it.This phenomenon is not limited to just one device. Many smart toys share similar practices, and the level of transparency regarding what data is collected and why is often lacking. This leaves parents guessing about the true intentions behind these devices and whether companies are prioritizing profits over children's privacy.Given the rising concerns over data security and privacy, researchers like Julika Feldbusch are calling for stricter standards in the production and marketing of smart toys. Feldbusch believes that toy manufacturers should place a greater emphasis on privacy and security, especially considering their primary audience- young children.One solution proposed by the researchers is the implementation of a label system, similar to the nutritional information displayed on food products. This label would indicate whether the toy complies with security and data protection standards, helping parents make more informed decisions. Without this kind of transparency, parents may struggle to assess the risks these toys pose to their children’s privacy.While companies are responsible for ensuring the safety of their products, parents also have an essential role in protecting their children from the potential dangers of smart toys. As Feldbusch points out, there is already a gap forming between well-informed parents who actively seek out safer toys and those who may lack the technical knowledge or time to consider these issues deeply.Parents should remain vigilant about the devices they bring into their homes. This includes researching toys before purchase, reading privacy policies, and being cautious about granting unnecessary permissions to devices. If a toy requests access to your child’s microphone, camera, or location, consider whether these permissions are truly necessary for the toy's function.It’s also essential for parents to remain engaged in the broader conversation about data privacy. As more toys become “smart,” it’s crucial to understand the implications of having toys that can listen, track, and send information back to manufacturers. Persistent surveillance might not have immediate negative consequences, but the long-term impact on a child’s personal development and sense of privacy is still unknown.Smart toys like the Toniebox may seem like harmless, innovative devices designed to entertain and educate children. However, they also introduce potential risks that every parent should be aware of. From data collection practices to security vulnerabilities, the toys we bring into our homes might be spying on our children without our knowledge.Parents should take steps to protect their children’s privacy by understanding how these devices work, asking critical questions about data collection, and choosing toys with better security standards. While smart toys are here to stay, we must be proactive in ensuring that the technology designed for our children is as safe as possible.Source-Medindia