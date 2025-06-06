Is Your Belly Fat Putting You at Risk for Psoriasis?

Central abdominal fat is associated with psoriasis risk than overall body fat, particularly in women, regardless of genetic background.
- Abdominal fat has a stronger link to psoriasis than total body fat
- Women show a more pronounced risk from central body fat
- Genetics do not alter the connection between abdominal fat and psoriasis
Investigating the Genetic Basis of the Influence of Adiposity on Psoriasis: A Cross-Sectional Study in a Large United Kingdom Population-Based Biobank
Go to source). Psoriasis, a long-lasting inflammatory disease of the skin, can severely affect quality of life. Although previous research has linked higher overall body fat to a greater risk of developing psoriasis, the specific influence of fat distribution and inherited traits has been less clear.
Carrying excess fat around the waist raises your risk of psoriasis more than overall body weight. #medindia #psoriasis #abdominalfat #womenhealth #skindisease’
Focus on Fat Distribution Over Total Body WeightIn a large-scale analysis involving more than 330,000 individuals of White British ancestry from the UK Biobank, including over 9,000 individuals diagnosed with psoriasis, researchers assessed 25 distinct measures of body fat. These measurements were obtained through both conventional assessments and advanced imaging technologies, offering a detailed view of how fat is distributed throughout the body.
Lead author Dr. Ravi Ramessur from St John’s Institute of Dermatology at King’s College London emphasized the importance of fat location. He noted that abdominal fat, in particular, has a stronger correlation with psoriasis risk than overall body fat. This insight could pave the way for improved early detection and more personalized strategies to prevent or manage the disease.
Waist Circumference as a Clinical ToolDr. Catherine H. Smith, senior author of the study, underlined the need to pay close attention to waist measurements in clinical practice. With obesity on the rise worldwide, understanding how fat concentration in specific regions contributes to inflammatory conditions like psoriasis is increasingly relevant. Their findings underscore the importance of integrating waist circumference checks and lifestyle interventions into routine psoriasis care.
Importantly, the observed association between central fat and psoriasis was not influenced by individuals' genetic susceptibility. This highlights the role of modifiable lifestyle factors and suggests that central obesity could be a target for preventative approaches, regardless of family history.
Need for Broader Ethnic Representation in Future ResearchBecause the study exclusively included participants of White British descent, there are limits to how broadly the results can be applied. The researchers stress the need for future studies involving diverse ethnic groups and confirmed clinical diagnoses of psoriasis to validate and refine their conclusions.
Dr. Ramessur also noted how strikingly consistent the association between central fat and psoriasis was across various fat distribution measures. The notably stronger correlation in women points to potentially different biological mechanisms at play, which he believes merit deeper scientific exploration.
Potential for Glucagon-Like Peptide Therapy in PsoriasisIn an editorial accompanying the study, Dr. Joel M. Gelfand of the University of Pennsylvania pointed to the therapeutic potential of hormones called incretins—specifically glucagon-like peptide-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide—which are already used in treating obesity and metabolic disorders. He highlighted emerging evidence suggesting that these medications might also reduce the burden of psoriatic disease.
Dr. Gelfand called for comprehensive clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of these therapies in managing psoriasis, arguing that current treatment approaches need to evolve. He advocates for a more integrated strategy that acknowledges the strong connection between psoriasis, obesity, and broader metabolic health concerns.
In conclusion, central abdominal fat emerges as a powerful and independent risk factor for psoriasis, especially in women, surpassing the influence of overall body fat or genetic background. These findings highlight the need for greater focus on fat distribution in clinical care, particularly by measuring waist circumference and encouraging targeted prevention strategies.
Reference:
- Investigating the Genetic Basis of the Influence of Adiposity on Psoriasis: A Cross-Sectional Study in a Large United Kingdom Population-Based Biobank - (https://www.jidonline.org/article/S0022-202X(25)00391-4/fulltext)
Source-Medindia