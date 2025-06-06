Is Your Belly Fat Putting You at Risk for Psoriasis?

Central abdominal fat is associated with psoriasis risk than overall body fat, particularly in women, regardless of genetic background.

Highlights: Abdominal fat has a stronger link to psoriasis than total body fat

Women show a more pronounced risk from central body fat

Genetics do not alter the connection between abdominal fat and psoriasis

Did You Know?

Carrying excess fat around the waist raises your risk of psoriasis more than overall body weight.

Focus on Fat Distribution Over Total Body Weight

Waist Circumference as a Clinical Tool

Need for Broader Ethnic Representation in Future Research

Potential for Glucagon-Like Peptide Therapy in Psoriasis

