Is Your Baby`s First Breath a Cancer Risk?

Early-life exposure to pollution and artificial light is linked to thyroid cancer in children.
- Exposure to PM2.5 during the perinatal period increases pediatric thyroid cancer risk
- Higher nighttime light exposure at birth is also associated with elevated cancer risk
- Hispanic children and teens aged 15–19 show stronger associations
In a groundbreaking study, scientists uncover how two everyday exposures—air pollution and outdoor artificial light at night—may silently increase the risk of thyroid cancer in children. From invisible particles in the air to glowing city lights, the modern environment may hold unseen dangers, especially in a child's earliest moments of life.
Perinatal Exposures to Ambient Fine Particulate Matter and Outdoor Artificial Light at Night and Risk of Pediatric Papillary Thyroid Cancer
Go to source).
Silent Surge: Why Are More Kids Getting Thyroid CancerThere is a growing incidence of thyroid cancer among youth populations specifically within the teenage age group. The reason behind this increase in pediatric thyroid cancer does not align with adult explanations such as overdiagnosis and increased screening. Scientists now investigate lifestyle elements that could serve as undisclosed causes of thyroid cancer which develop during pregnancy and infancy. The very early phases of human development show high sensitivity because infants become easily harmed by environmental pollutants.
Breathing Danger, Sleeping in Light: Hidden Hazards in Our EnvironmentScientists are studying PM2.5 air pollution together with outdoor artificial light at night (O-ALAN) as new causes of cancer development. The air pollution particle PM2.5 can pass through lungs and bloodstream to disrupt hormonal function, with the thyroid being one primary target. The exposure to nighttime light produces negative effects on circadian rhythms and hormone regulation especially in pregnant women and young children. The combination of these pollutants works behind the scenes to establish conditions favorable for illness development.
Born Into Risk: What California’s Groundbreaking Study FoundScientists conducted research on more than 700 thyroid cancer patients and 36,000 control subjects to demonstrate that both PM2.5 and O-ALAN exposure during perinatal periods greatly increased the risk of cancer. Teens between 15 and 19 years and children from Hispanic origins showed the strongest associations with the risk factors for thyroid cancer during the research. The research data indicates that birth conditions can impact cancer susceptibility in ways that may remain hidden for years after birth.
Pediatric thyroid cancer is a rare but increasingly diagnosed malignancy affecting children and adolescents, particularly females and teens between 15 and 19 years of age. The most common type is papillary thyroid cancer, which typically grows slowly and has a high survival rate when detected early. Unlike in adults, where overdiagnosis and increased screening may explain rising cases, pediatric thyroid cancer is believed to be influenced more by environmental, genetic, and developmental factors.
Pediatric thyroid cancer often presents with subtle or no symptoms in its early stages, but common signs include a painless lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, or persistent throat discomfort. In some cases, enlarged lymph nodes may also be noticeable. Diagnosis typically involves a physical examination followed by imaging tests like ultrasound and, if needed, a fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy to confirm the presence and type of thyroid cancer.
Blood tests may also assess thyroid hormone levels and function. Treatment usually begins with surgical removal of the thyroid gland (thyroidectomy), often followed by radioactive iodine therapy to eliminate any remaining cancer cells.
Hormone replacement therapy is then required to maintain normal metabolic function. With early detection and appropriate treatment, pediatric thyroid cancer generally has an excellent prognosis, and most children go on to lead healthy, normal lives.
Shielding Our Children: What Can Be Done to Reduce the Risk?Prevention depends on both implementing new policies along with increasing personal knowledge about the subject. Air pollution control becomes critical because it requires better emissions regulation and expanded green zones together with increased promotion of clean energy usage. Households should prevent nighttime outdoor light exposure along with using blackout curtains to support local efforts in reducing light and air pollution. Pregnant women together with new parents need specific information about these risks to protect their children from harm.
Reference:
- Perinatal Exposures to Ambient Fine Particulate Matter and Outdoor Artificial Light at Night and Risk of Pediatric Papillary Thyroid Cancer - (https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP14849)
