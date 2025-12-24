The important role of stratum corneum lipids for the cutaneous barrier function

The effect of ceramide-containing skin care products on eczema resolution duration

Winter conditions strip essential skin lipids, weakening the moisture barrier. Evidence shows ceramides, squalane, and cholesterol help restore hydration and reduce irritation.

Is Winter Quietly Destroying Your Skin Barrier?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why does skin become very dry during winter?

A: Cold air and low humidity increase water loss by damaging the skin barrier.

Q: What do ceramides do for the skin?

A: They strengthen the skin barrier and prevent moisture loss.

Q: Is squalane suitable for oily or acne-prone skin?

A: Yes, it hydrates without clogging pores or increasing oiliness.

Q: How can I repair my skin barrier in winter?

A: Use gentle cleansers, lipid-rich moisturizers, and avoid over-exfoliation.

Q: Should sunscreen be used during winter?

A: Yes, UV rays penetrate clouds and can worsen skin barrier damage.