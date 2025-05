India’s packaged food sector is cashing in on the protein trend, but questions remain on whether it’s boosting health or just boosting sales.

Highlights: Protein-packed foods are flooding the Indian market, but many remain ultra-processed and nutrient-poor

Most Indian adults consume far less than the recommended daily protein and lack dietary diversity

Marketing often overshadows genuine nutritional value, risking another ‘health fad’ failure

Silent Crisis: India’s Protein Deficiency Problem

Marketing Makeover: A Protein Push

Ultra-Processed Protein: Health Fix or Halo Trap?

Wealth, Awareness & Willingness to Spend

Way Forward: From Protein Fads to Real Nutrition

"Nutrition doesn’t come from what’s advertised — it comes from what’s understood."Let us tell you, your next Kulfi, cookie, or curd may turn out to secrete a health food. Gym goers to grandparents,is the new craze on the shopping aisles of Indian supermarkets. Brands are sticking high-protein tag on all sorts of foods ranging from Lassi to Biscuits. So is it just marketing genius, or are we finally coming to grips with India’s silent nutrition crisis? Dive in to find out how protein is fueling profits, and if it really is curing our ills – or feeding our delusions ().Even with all the hype, most Indians are. However, the institute has revealed that an average adult should take, but the urban Indians are barely getting about(median intake).This disparity accounts for widespread malnutrition , debilitated immunity, and stunted pieces of growth, even in people who seem to have well-fed stomachs. The problem isn’t just quantity; it is also. There are plenty of diets that base themselves on cereals and carbs, which place the essential amino acids in shortage.Thanks toand, India’s largest food brands (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) are reinventing mundane snacks to make them seem more. It’s a smart move: people want to eat better but not adjusting to their lifestyle.An all too common product with a ‘high-protein’ tag is an easy sell. It implies that for brands, they can increase their price – ₹30 for ₹20- by making minor changes to recipes and repositioning the product. But is it more healthy or only premium illusion?Numerous so-calledalso are ultra-processed and high in sugar, sodium, and bad fats. They might provide some grams of protein, but also contain ingredients that could damage the long-term health. This has been dubbed theeffect whereby one favorable description is enough to blind the consumers on the remaining ones. For instance, an example of a protein bar may provide. Thus are we replacing one imbalance for another?The middle class and the income level in India is rising and this is one of the main reasons for the. 70% of Indians read labels for nutrition which is a huge percentage andwilling to pay more for health means that the market is ready for change. However, awareness does not necessarily mean making intelligent choices. Whereas expenditure on protein-rich groceries increased to, more people continue to purchase marketed products instead of truly nutritious food , such as eggs, pulses or lean meats. It is the tale of money spent, not necessarily spent wisely.The protein craze may be a game-changer – if properly done. Winners will be those who provide affordable nutrition-full, delicious protein food without too much of processed tricks. Acquired Solutions are transformation of products, attachment of front-of-pack labels and driving dietary education. It will take the real impact when protein will be made part of balanced, diverse, and sustainable diet not marketing gimmick. As long as you enjoy that protein kulfi – perhaps not six a day.Source-Medindia