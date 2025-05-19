Is the Protein Craze a Health Win or a Shelf Spin?

India’s packaged food sector is cashing in on the protein trend, but questions remain on whether it’s boosting health or just boosting sales.

Highlights: Protein-packed foods are flooding the Indian market, but many remain ultra-processed and nutrient-poor

Most Indian adults consume far less than the recommended daily protein and lack dietary diversity

Marketing often overshadows genuine nutritional value, risking another ‘health fad’ failure

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Intake of ultra-processed food, dietary diversity and the risk of nutritional inadequacy among adults in India



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over 70% of Indians now read labels, yet many “high-protein” foods still fall short of real nutritional value. #protein #nutritiongap #medindia’

Over 70% of Indians now read labels, yet many “high-protein” foods still fall short of real nutritional value. #protein #nutritiongap #medindia’

Advertisements

Silent Crisis: India’s Protein Deficiency Problem

Advertisements

Marketing Makeover: A Protein Push

Advertisements

Ultra-Processed Protein: Health Fix or Halo Trap?

Wealth, Awareness & Willingness to Spend

Way Forward: From Protein Fads to Real Nutrition

Intake of ultra-processed food, dietary diversity and the risk of nutritional inadequacy among adults in India - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10755415/)