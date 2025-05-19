Is the Protein Craze a Health Win or a Shelf Spin?

India’s packaged food sector is cashing in on the protein trend, but questions remain on whether it’s boosting health or just boosting sales.
- Protein-packed foods are flooding the Indian market, but many remain ultra-processed and nutrient-poor
- Most Indian adults consume far less than the recommended daily protein and lack dietary diversity
- Marketing often overshadows genuine nutritional value, risking another ‘health fad’ failure
Intake of ultra-processed food, dietary diversity and the risk of nutritional inadequacy among adults in India
Go to source).
Over 70% of Indians now read labels, yet many “high-protein” foods still fall short of real nutritional value. #protein #nutritiongap #medindia’
Silent Crisis: India’s Protein Deficiency ProblemEven with all the hype, most Indians are protein deficient. However, the institute has revealed that an average adult should take 60g of protein daily, but the urban Indians are barely getting about 37g (median intake).This disparity accounts for widespread malnutrition, debilitated immunity, and stunted pieces of growth, even in people who seem to have well-fed stomachs. The problem isn’t just quantity; it is also protein quality and variety. There are plenty of diets that base themselves on cereals and carbs, which place the essential amino acids in shortage.
Marketing Makeover: A Protein PushThanks to Amul’s protein kulfi and Britannia’s high-protein bread, India’s largest food brands (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) are reinventing mundane snacks to make them seem more healthy. It’s a smart move: people want to eat better but not adjusting to their lifestyle.An all too common product with a ‘high-protein’ tag is an easy sell. It implies that for brands, they can increase their price – ₹30 for ₹20- by making minor changes to recipes and repositioning the product. But is it more healthy or only premium illusion?
Ultra-Processed Protein: Health Fix or Halo Trap?Numerous so-called “high-protein” foods also are ultra-processed and high in sugar, sodium, and bad fats. They might provide some grams of protein, but also contain ingredients that could damage the long-term health. This has been dubbed the “health halo” effect whereby one favorable description is enough to blind the consumers on the remaining ones. For instance, an example of a protein bar may provide 8g of protein – but it might also contain 15g of sugar. Thus are we replacing one imbalance for another?
Wealth, Awareness & Willingness to SpendThe middle class and the income level in India is rising and this is one of the main reasons for the protein boom. 70% of Indians read labels for nutrition which is a huge percentage and 93% willing to pay more for health means that the market is ready for change. However, awareness does not necessarily mean making intelligent choices. Whereas expenditure on protein-rich groceries increased to 11–14% of budgets, more people continue to purchase marketed products instead of truly nutritious food, such as eggs, pulses or lean meats. It is the tale of money spent, not necessarily spent wisely.
Way Forward: From Protein Fads to Real NutritionThe protein craze may be a game-changer – if properly done. Winners will be those who provide affordable nutrition-full, delicious protein food without too much of processed tricks. Acquired Solutions are transformation of products, attachment of front-of-pack labels and driving dietary education. It will take the real impact when protein will be made part of balanced, diverse, and sustainable diet not marketing gimmick. As long as you enjoy that protein kulfi – perhaps not six a day.
Reference:
- Intake of ultra-processed food, dietary diversity and the risk of nutritional inadequacy among adults in India - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10755415/)
Source-Medindia