Is the Air You Breathe Causing Hair Loss and Skin Damage?

The Effects of Environmental Pollutants and Exposures on Hair Follicle Pathophysiology

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can air pollution really cause hair loss?

A: Yes. PM2.5 and PM10 particles clog hair follicles, weaken roots, and trigger scalp inflammation.

Q: How does pollution affect skin ageing?

A: Pollution causes oxidative stress, reducing antioxidants like Vitamin C and E, leading to wrinkles and pigmentation.

Q: Does hard water increase hair fall?

A: Yes. Hard water damages hair shafts, disrupts scalp defence, and increases dryness and breakage.

Q: Can pollution-related skin damage be reversed?

A: Early care, antioxidants, sun protection, and dermatological treatment can significantly reduce damage.