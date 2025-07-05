Is Power Nap the Way to a Eureka Moment?

Your next breakthrough idea might not come from hard work- but from a quick nap. Sleep science says snoozing really does sharpen your thinking!

Highlights: Short naps, especially those reaching N2 deep sleep, significantly increase problem-solving insight

85.7% of deep nappers had a breakthrough moment, compared to just 55.5% of those who stayed awake

EEG spectral slope during sleep may be a key neural marker linked to insight and cognitive clarity

Sleep Linked with Increased Efficiency with Problem Solving

Deep Sleep Enables Better Clarity

Even Short Periods of Sleep Improve Problem Solving

