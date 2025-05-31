About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Juggling Diseases Making You Mentally Tired Too?

Written by Dr. Leena M
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 31 2025 10:21 AM

Chronic physical illnesses can increase the risk of depression, underscoring the importance of integrated, holistic care.

Is Juggling Diseases Making You Mentally Tired Too?
Highlights:
  • Multimorbidity is linked to increased depression risk
  • Cardiometabolic diseases and joint issues are key triggers
  • Experts urge integrated, holistic healthcare models
The greatest wealth is health — and that includes the mind.

Living with one chronic illness is challenging—but managing two or more multiplies the burden. The impact isn't limited to physical health; mental well-being also suffers. A recent study shows that individuals with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or asthma face a significantly higher risk of developing depression (1 Trusted Source
Integrated Care Models for Older Adults with Depression and Physical Comorbidity: A Scoping Review

Go to source).
Physical pain often paves the way for emotional distress, revealing the profound and undeniable connection between the mind and body. With growing awareness of this link, healthcare professionals now emphasize the need for integrated treatment—addressing both physical and mental health together. Treating surface symptoms alone is no longer seen as sufficient for true healing.


When Illnesses Team Up, Mental Health Takes the Hit

Managing a single illness is challenging—but coping with two or more makes daily life even more difficult. Research shows that individuals with multiple chronic conditions are up to twice as likely to develop depression. When the body begins to falter, routines are disrupted—and soon, mental health starts to decline as well. Often, people experiencing depression remain unaware, as their focus stays fixed on physical symptoms, overlooking the emotional toll.


Breathe Less, Smile Less: The Lung-Depression Link

For those living with chronic lung conditions like asthma or COPD, breathing is a daily struggle—and so is finding joy. Studies reveal that individuals with these illnesses, especially when combined with other health conditions, are more prone to depression. The toll of constant fatigue, frequent medical visits, and limited daily activities can gradually wear down mental resilience. That’s why care for the mind and heart is just as essential as treatment for the lungs.


Aches in the Joints, Weight on the Heart

Arthritis and other joint and bone issues affect women’s emotional well-being as well. According to the study findings, women faced more mental difficulties compared to men. Pain that persists for a long time may cause women to feel lonely, anxious and helpless, mainly because easy tasks become difficult. Pain is more than just a physical sensation—it’s a constant reminder that life has become harder, and over time, this persistent struggle can quietly give rise to depression.


Invisible Cost of Complex Conditions

Many participants in the study were living with a range of chronic illnesses, with no single condition being more dominant than the others. This group showed a higher incidence of depression, as managing their care becomes increasingly complex. Juggling multiple doctors, medications, and appointments often leaves little room for emotional support. The findings highlight a crucial gap—when healthcare focuses solely on physical symptoms, mental health is often left unaddressed.

Why Treating the Mind and Body Together Is the Future

Today, doctors and researchers increasingly agree that treating the mind and body separately is ineffective. This growing body of research is encouraging healthcare to adopt integrated models that address both physical and mental health together. Think of it as a team effort—supporting your heart and lungs while also nurturing your emotions, strength, and overall well-being. True healing is most effective when we tackle not only the symptoms but also the root causes.

Reference:
  1. Integrated Care Models for Older Adults with Depression and Physical Comorbidity: A Scoping Review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38222854/)

Source-Medindia

