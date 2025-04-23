About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Intelligence Inherited from the Mother or the Father?

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 23 2025 2:48 PM

Intelligence is more likely to be inherited from the mother, due to genetic factors, maternal influence, and emotional support.

Highlights:
  • Genetic studies suggest that intelligence is predominantly inherited from the mother
  • Maternal influence and emotional support play key roles in shaping brain development
  • Early learning experiences and education enhance cognitive abilities
The mystery of where intelligence comes from has intrigued scientists and parents alike for ages. While the debate between nature and nurture continues, recent genetic research is shining new light on the subject— suggesting that intelligence may be more frequently inherited from one parent—most often, the mother (1 Trusted Source
Children inherit their intelligence from their mother not their father, say scientists

Go to source).
Although the idea may seem provocative, it’s backed by credible scientific findings. The answer lies in our DNA, particularly our chromosomes. While children inherit genes from both parents, intelligence appears to follow a unique pattern of inheritance that leans heavily toward the maternal side.

Over the years, multiple studies have suggested that a child’s intelligence is more likely to be inherited from the mother. This challenges some long-held beliefs but finds support in the deeper layers of genetic science. Intelligence is not solely shaped by upbringing or exposure to learning; specific genetic traits also play a critical role.


Intelligence is Inherited from the Mother
Intelligence is Inherited from the Mother
The mother’s genes influence and determine a child’s intellect. While the father’s genes are present in the children, they lie suppressed.
Tracing Intelligence Through the Mother’s DNA

A pivotal study from the University of Cambridge in 1984 focused on locating the genes linked to cognitive ability. The researchers discovered that these genes were typically inherited through the maternal line, a finding that generated considerable interest within the scientific community.

One major reason is genetic structure. Women have two X chromosomes, while men only have one. Since many of the genes related to intelligence are found on the X chromosome, a child potentially receives a greater expression of these genes from the mother. This gives her a larger role in determining the child’s cognitive potential.


Genes That Act Differently Based on the Parent

Additionally, scientists have identified "imprinted genes"—genes that behave differently depending on which parent they come from. Some of these genes are only active when inherited from one parent and inactive when inherited from the other, depending on the gene. This gene expression plays a crucial role in brain development (2 Trusted Source
Science Finally Clarifies Which Parent Children Inherit Intelligence From

Go to source).

Detailed analysis of brain activity and genetic material shows that maternal genes are especially active in the areas responsible for reasoning, memory, and problem-solving—supporting the idea that intelligence may be more influenced by the mother.

However, DNA isn’t the whole story. A child’s environment also heavily impacts their intellectual growth. The emotional bond with the mother, particularly during the formative years, has been shown to enhance the effects of inherited intelligence. Maternal love, support, and emotional security often enhance both cognitive and emotional development in children.


Emotional Nurturing Fuels Cognitive Growth

Researchers highlight that early emotional support is vital. Children who grow up feeling safe and nurtured are more likely to become curious, confident, and skilled at solving problems. A secure attachment with a caregiver—especially the mother—helps build a brain that’s adaptable and resilient.

That said, intelligence isn’t shaped by genetics and early nurturing alone. Many other external influences work alongside our genes to shape how our intelligence is expressed and developed throughout life.


Other Key Factors That Influence Intelligence

  • Quality education
  • Proper nutrition
  • Early learning exposure
  • Supportive home environment
  • Social interaction
  • Access to learning tools and technology
  • Good mental health
  • Blending Genes and Life Experiences
While genetics—especially those inherited from the mother—play a foundational role, the environment determines how that genetic potential unfolds. Intelligence is dynamic, influenced by everything from upbringing and education to nutrition and emotional health.

Mother’s Genes Guide Learning, Father’s Genes Drive Instincts

Interestingly, research in animals supports this maternal influence theory. Studies where genes were altered showed that maternal genes were more active in parts of the brain linked to intelligence, while paternal genes were more involved in primal functions like aggression and survival instincts.

Although this finding has not been fully replicated in human studies, the evidence still strongly supports the idea that mothers play a major role—genetically and emotionally—in a child’s intellectual development.

To conclude, intelligence arises from a mix of inherited traits and life experiences. While genetic inheritance lays the foundation, a child's nurturing environment ultimately shapes cognitive outcomes. And when it comes to passing on the gift of intellect, moms may be doing more than we ever realized.

References:
  1. Children inherit their intelligence from their mother not their father, say scientists - (https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/children-intelligence-iq-mother-inherit-inheritance-genetics-genes-a7345596.html)
  2. Science Finally Clarifies Which Parent Children Inherit Intelligence From - (https://www.freejupiter.com/science-finally-clarifies-which-parent-children-inherit-intelligence-from/)

Source-Medindia


