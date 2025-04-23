Is Intelligence Inherited from the Mother or the Father?

Intelligence is more likely to be inherited from the mother, due to genetic factors, maternal influence, and emotional support.

Children inherit their intelligence from their mother not their father, say scientists



Did You Know?

Intelligence is more likely inherited from the mother because many genes linked to cognitive ability are located on the X chromosome—and women have two, giving children a stronger genetic contribution.

Tracing Intelligence Through the Mother’s DNA

Genes That Act Differently Based on the Parent

Science Finally Clarifies Which Parent Children Inherit Intelligence From



Emotional Nurturing Fuels Cognitive Growth

Other Key Factors That Influence Intelligence

Quality education

Proper nutrition

Early learning exposure

Supportive home environment

Social interaction

Access to learning tools and technology

Good mental health

Blending Genes and Life Experiences

Mother’s Genes Guide Learning, Father’s Genes Drive Instincts

