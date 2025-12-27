Is Fruit Granola a Kidney-Friendly Breakfast?

Regular fruit granola intake was associated with improved blood pressure, cholesterol balance, and bowel health in adults with chronic kidney disease.

were observed after regular fruit granola intake among individuals with moderate chronic kidney disease ().The investigation, published in the journal Foods, explored howparameters in this population.people worldwide and contributing to steadily rising mortality. Projections suggest thatLifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension play a central role in the development of chronic kidney disease. Cardiovascular disease similarly worsens long-term outcomes, and both conditions frequently occur together.As kidney function declines, the occurrence of cardiovascular disease rises, making it the primary cause of death in individuals with chronic kidney disease. Dietary strategies, includingFruit granola, apositioning it as a low-sodium alternative when compared with common Western or Japanese dietary patterns.Oats, the core component of granola, areknown to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce blood glucose levels.Earlier observations by the authors showed that fruit granola intakein individuals receiving hemodialysis. Based on these findings, they proposed that similar benefits might also be seen in patients with chronic kidney disease.To evaluate this possibility, the investigation focused on the effectiveness and safety of fruit granola consumption in people with moderate chronic kidney disease. Participants were adults agedRecruitment took place at a university hospital in Japan, while individuals with active inflammation, poor nutritional status, cancer, or steroid use were excluded.Blood and urine samples were obtained during routine outpatient visits, alongside clinical chemistry tests and complete blood counts. Blood pressure was measured without invasive methods, and average home blood pressure values from the previous week were calculated.Urine analyses were carried out using automated systems, and nutritional status was evaluated using the Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index. Participants also completedwith stool form and frequency assessed using the Bristol Stool Form Scale.The dietary intervention involved replacing the usual breakfast withDaily salt intake was estimated from spot urine samples using Tanaka’s formula. After the intervention period, laboratory measurements, questionnaires, and blood pressure assessments were repeated to capture changes over time.A total of 25 individuals were enrolled, with 24 included in the final analysis. The average participant age was 66.8 years, most were men at 83 percent, and the majority had chronic kidney disease stages G3a to G3b, with stage G3 accounting for roughly 71 percent of cases. Diabetic nephropathy was present in 87 percent of participants.Systolic blood pressure showed a significant reduction,Diastolic blood pressure decreased slightly, though this change was not statistically significant.during the intervention period.Measures of liver, kidney, and blood cell function remained stable, including serum creatinine levels and estimated glomerular filtration rate. Significantand the ratio of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.High-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglyceride levels did not change. Indicators of glucose metabolism, glycated hemoglobin, and electrolyte levels also remained unchanged., although the clinical significance of this change was uncertain.Urinary albumin, sodium, chloride, potassium, and the albumin-to-creatinine ratio did not show meaningful differences after the intervention. Estimated, which the authors suggested may reflect limitations associated with spot urine estimation methods.In contrast,. Participants also experiencedOverall, two months of fruit granola consumption was linked toin people with moderate chronic kidney disease.While these outcomes point toward possible cardiovascular and kidney-related benefits, they should be interpreted as preliminary signals rather than definitive conclusions.Several limitations were noted, including the single-arm and open-label design, the lack of a control group, the small sample size, the short duration of the intervention, and the absence of detailed dietary records.The exclusive inclusion of Japanese participants and the involvement of a food manufacturer in the program may also restrict how widely the findings can be applied. Larger and longer investigations across more diverse populations are required to confirm these observations.In conclusion, incorporating fruit granola into the daily diet was associated with favorable changes in blood pressure, cholesterol balance, kidney tubular health, and bowel function among adults with moderate chronic kidney disease, highlighting the potential value of targeted dietary choices as part of supportive care strategies.Source-Medindia