Is Fruit Granola a Kidney-Friendly Breakfast?

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 27 2025 1:37 PM

Regular fruit granola intake was associated with improved blood pressure, cholesterol balance, and bowel health in adults with chronic kidney disease.

Highlights:
  • Fruit granola intake lowered systolic blood pressure in people with moderate chronic kidney disease
  • Improvements were seen in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and kidney tubular damage markers
  • Bowel movement frequency and stool quality improved without safety concerns
Lower systolic blood pressure, improved lipid markers, and reduced urinary indicators of kidney tubular damage were observed after regular fruit granola intake among individuals with moderate chronic kidney disease (1 Trusted Source
Fruits granola consumption may contribute to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with stage G2-4 chronic kidney disease

Go to source).
The investigation, published in the journal Foods, explored how adding fruit granola to the daily diet influenced clinical, biochemical, and intestinal health parameters in this population.

Chronic kidney disease represents a major global health burden, affecting approximately 843.6 million people worldwide and contributing to steadily rising mortality. Projections suggest that by 2040, it could become the fifth leading cause of years of life lost globally. Lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension play a central role in the development of chronic kidney disease. Cardiovascular disease similarly worsens long-term outcomes, and both conditions frequently occur together.


Rising Cardiovascular Risk in Chronic Kidney Disease

As kidney function declines, the occurrence of cardiovascular disease rises, making it the primary cause of death in individuals with chronic kidney disease. Dietary strategies, including Mediterranean-style, whole-grain, and low-protein eating patterns, have been linked to a lower risk of disease progression.

Fruit granola, a cereal-based food largely composed of oats, contains about 0.24 grams of salt per 50-gram serving, positioning it as a low-sodium alternative when compared with common Western or Japanese dietary patterns.

Oats, the core component of granola, are rich in beta-glucan, a water-soluble fiber known to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce blood glucose levels.

Earlier observations by the authors showed that fruit granola intake lowered salt consumption and blood pressure while improving gut health in individuals receiving hemodialysis. Based on these findings, they proposed that similar benefits might also be seen in patients with chronic kidney disease.


Nutritional Role of Oats and Beta Glucan

To evaluate this possibility, the investigation focused on the effectiveness and safety of fruit granola consumption in people with moderate chronic kidney disease. Participants were adults aged twenty years or older with stable disease and an estimated glomerular filtration rate between 15 and 89 milliliters per minute.

Recruitment took place at a university hospital in Japan, while individuals with active inflammation, poor nutritional status, cancer, or steroid use were excluded.

Blood and urine samples were obtained during routine outpatient visits, alongside clinical chemistry tests and complete blood counts. Blood pressure was measured without invasive methods, and average home blood pressure values from the previous week were calculated.

Urine analyses were carried out using automated systems, and nutritional status was evaluated using the Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index. Participants also completed questionnaires addressing bowel habits, with stool form and frequency assessed using the Bristol Stool Form Scale.


Fruit Granola Intervention and Outcome Assessment

The dietary intervention involved replacing the usual breakfast with 50 grams of fruit granola at least five days each week for a duration of two months. Daily salt intake was estimated from spot urine samples using Tanaka’s formula. After the intervention period, laboratory measurements, questionnaires, and blood pressure assessments were repeated to capture changes over time.

A total of 25 individuals were enrolled, with 24 included in the final analysis. The average participant age was 66.8 years, most were men at 83 percent, and the majority had chronic kidney disease stages G3a to G3b, with stage G3 accounting for roughly 71 percent of cases. Diabetic nephropathy was present in 87 percent of participants.


Blood Pressure Changes After the Intervention

Systolic blood pressure showed a significant reduction, falling from 128.9 millimeters of mercury at baseline to 124.3 millimeters of mercury after the intervention. Diastolic blood pressure decreased slightly, though this change was not statistically significant. No adverse events were reported during the intervention period.

Measures of liver, kidney, and blood cell function remained stable, including serum creatinine levels and estimated glomerular filtration rate. Significant reductions were observed in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and the ratio of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

High-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglyceride levels did not change. Indicators of glucose metabolism, glycated hemoglobin, and electrolyte levels also remained unchanged. Ferritin concentrations declined significantly, although the clinical significance of this change was uncertain.

Renal Markers and Intestinal Health Outcomes

Urinary albumin, sodium, chloride, potassium, and the albumin-to-creatinine ratio did not show meaningful differences after the intervention. Estimated daily salt intake increased from 8.4 grams per day to 9.2 grams per day, which the authors suggested may reflect limitations associated with spot urine estimation methods.

In contrast, urinary N-acetyl-beta-D-glucosaminidase, a marker of kidney tubular injury, declined significantly. Participants also experienced improvements in bowel movement frequency and stool consistency.

Overall, two months of fruit granola consumption was linked to reduced urinary markers of tubular damage, lower systolic blood pressure, and favorable changes in lipid-related and intestinal health indicators in people with moderate chronic kidney disease.

While these outcomes point toward possible cardiovascular and kidney-related benefits, they should be interpreted as preliminary signals rather than definitive conclusions.

Open-Label Approach and Absence of Comparative Data

Several limitations were noted, including the single-arm and open-label design, the lack of a control group, the small sample size, the short duration of the intervention, and the absence of detailed dietary records.

The exclusive inclusion of Japanese participants and the involvement of a food manufacturer in the program may also restrict how widely the findings can be applied. Larger and longer investigations across more diverse populations are required to confirm these observations.

In conclusion, incorporating fruit granola into the daily diet was associated with favorable changes in blood pressure, cholesterol balance, kidney tubular health, and bowel function among adults with moderate chronic kidney disease, highlighting the potential value of targeted dietary choices as part of supportive care strategies.

Reference:
  1. Fruits granola consumption may contribute to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with stage G2–4 chronic kidney disease - (https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/14/24/4346)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does kidney disease affect blood pressure?

A: Yes. Kidney disease often raises blood pressure, and high blood pressure can also worsen kidney damage.

Q: What fruits are good for kidney disease?

A: Apples, berries, grapes, cherries, pineapple, and peaches are usually kidney-friendly when eaten in moderation.

Q: Is it okay to eat granola with kidney disease?

A: Sometimes. Granola can be high in phosphorus, potassium, and sugar, so small portions or low-mineral versions are safer.

Q: What food to avoid with kidney disease?

A: Limit salty foods, processed foods, red meat, fried foods, high-potassium fruits, and foods high in phosphorus.

Q: Can I eat oats if I have kidney problems?

A: Yes, in moderation. Oats are generally safe and provide fiber, but portion size matters due to phosphorus content


